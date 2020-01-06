SECTIONS
Iran's $80 Million Bounty on Trump Is Actually Just a GoFundMe-Style Gimmick

Iranians carry a picture of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, giving a medal to Gen. Qassem Soleimani during the latter's funeral procession in Tehran on Jan. 6, 2020.

By Jack Davis
Published January 6, 2020 at 9:33am
In the vast outpouring of anti-American hatred that accompanied the weekend funeral observances for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one funeral organizer decided that a sick version of GoFundMe would be an appropriate way to wage war on America.

In a video posted to social media, an organizer for a funeral procession for the general, who was killed last week in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, called on all Iranians to donate $1 each in a fund drive to amass an $80 million bounty on the life of President Donald Trump, according to the Daily Mail.

Although the request did not come about through official channels, many assumed the bounty offer was issued directly from Iran’s leaders.

The British newspaper The Express provided its translation of the man’s comments.

“On behalf of all of Iran’s people — 80 million Iranians — and each puts aside one U.S. dollar, it would equal $80 million,” the man called out.

“And we would give this $80 million, on our own behalf, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the grand figure of our revolution,” he said.

Then he added a condition.

“Anyone who brings us the head of this yellow-haired lunatic, we would give him $80 million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Chant if you agree,” he said to the roar of the crowd.

It’s unclear whether any money had been contributed to the cause.

Twitter was ablaze with discussion over the bounty on Trump, and many mentioned former President Barack Obama, who, as part of his ill-fated nuclear agreement with Iran, sent its leaders a planeload of cash.

Some commented on social media that they thought the bounty was a great joke, or that they supported it. This included anti-Trump actor and comedian George Lopez, who was then called out for his remarks.

Also Sunday, Abolfazl Abutorabi, a member of Iran’s parliament, vowed to take Iran’s revenge of Soleimani’s death to American soil.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,” he said.

“This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose. When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,” Abutorabi said.

Trump issued a strong response to any talk of Iranian retaliation.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” the president tweeted Sunday. “Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
