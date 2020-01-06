Iran's $80 Million Bounty on Trump Is Actually Just a GoFundMe-Style Gimmick

In the vast outpouring of anti-American hatred that accompanied the weekend funeral observances for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one funeral organizer decided that a sick version of GoFundMe would be an appropriate way to wage war on America.

In a video posted to social media, an organizer for a funeral procession for the general, who was killed last week in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, called on all Iranians to donate $1 each in a fund drive to amass an $80 million bounty on the life of President Donald Trump, according to the Daily Mail.

Although the request did not come about through official channels, many assumed the bounty offer was issued directly from Iran’s leaders.

OMG! Iran’s regime just announced an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings the head of @realDonaldTrump for killing Soleimani.

PS: Iran’s ppl however are overjoyed at Soleimani’s death. As the #IranProtests have shown, they long for an end to the mullahs’ tyranny #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/uB3zOG5EKA — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 5, 2020

The British newspaper The Express provided its translation of the man’s comments.

“On behalf of all of Iran’s people — 80 million Iranians — and each puts aside one U.S. dollar, it would equal $80 million,” the man called out.

“And we would give this $80 million, on our own behalf, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the grand figure of our revolution,” he said.

Then he added a condition.

“Anyone who brings us the head of this yellow-haired lunatic, we would give him $80 million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Chant if you agree,” he said to the roar of the crowd.

It’s unclear whether any money had been contributed to the cause.

Twitter was ablaze with discussion over the bounty on Trump, and many mentioned former President Barack Obama, who, as part of his ill-fated nuclear agreement with Iran, sent its leaders a planeload of cash.

Iran put an $80 million bounty on @realDonaldTrump head for killing Soleimani. And where do you think that cash came from? Barack Hussein Obamahttps://t.co/ZI95J7WWgm — Joseph (@Brent95166815) January 5, 2020

Although this is probably our money sent on pallets to them by Obama! Please pray for God’s hand of protection over our president his family and his administration! https://t.co/smjDK1yaGB — Suni Perkins (@SuniPerkins) January 5, 2020

If the Islamic Republic of Iran officially put a bounty on the head of ANY @POTUS ( and I don’t care If you like Trump or not) & it’s not immediately retracted SERIOUS military consequences should be used. You don’t threaten the life of the POTUS- ever. #glass factory — Terry Waldrop (@TerryWaldrop) January 5, 2020

Some commented on social media that they thought the bounty was a great joke, or that they supported it. This included anti-Trump actor and comedian George Lopez, who was then called out for his remarks.

George Lopez just said he’d assassinate President Trump for half of the $80 million dollar bounty.@SecretService should take a look at this. The Left is sick. pic.twitter.com/hNCsMwOTrV — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 5, 2020

Also Sunday, Abolfazl Abutorabi, a member of Iran’s parliament, vowed to take Iran’s revenge of Soleimani’s death to American soil.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,” he said.

“This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose. When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,” Abutorabi said.

Trump issued a strong response to any talk of Iranian retaliation.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” the president tweeted Sunday. “Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

