Iran's Infamous Fordow Nuclear Facility Just Got Hit Again

Israel fired off a fresh round of strikes Monday morning reportedly targeting various facilities across Iran, including the Fordow uranium enrichment plant.

“The aggressor attacked the Fordow nuclear site again,” Iranian media quoted an Iranian government representative as saying, as reported by The Guardian.

According to the Associated Press, this second strike on Fordow specifically targeted roads around the facility “to obstruct access to the site.”

Monday’s strikes also reportedly hit Evin Prison in Tehran and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards.

🚨 BREAKING: The Israeli Air Force bombed the gates of Iran’s Evin Prison in Tehran, which holds Iranians opposed to the Islamic regime. No word if any prisoners escaped. pic.twitter.com/rcsygRewcD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2025

🔴 BREAKING: Iranian citizens are approaching Evin Prison. Israel just blew up the gates, and people whose loved ones suffer in there want to free them. https://t.co/Pw2CjD1g5v — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 23, 2025

“The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Monday strikes were, it would appear, payback for Iran’s Sunday strikes on Israel, which came after the United States bombed several of Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Fordow, late Saturday.

On Monday morning, Iranian officials vowed vengeance against the United States and Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

“The criminal U.S. must know that in addition to punishing its illegitimate and aggressive offspring, the hands of Islam’s fighters within the armed forces have been freed to take any action against its interests and military, and we will never back down in this regard,” Abdolrahim Mousavi, the new chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces, reportedly said in a statement.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reposted to X a speech he’d delivered last week in which he’d said that Israel “must be punished, and it is being punished right now.”

State TV anchor Mehdi Khanalizadeh meanwhile accused President Donald Trump of choosing to “spill the blood of your soldiers.”

“The U.S. president in the Oval Office chose to take delivery of the coffins of up to 50,000 U.S. soldiers in Washington,” he threatened, according to the U.K. Metro.

Revolutionary Guards Headquarters in Karaj pic.twitter.com/sjEdusHgtk — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 23, 2025

All this comes as U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi speculated early Monday that the United States’ bombing of Fordow likely caused “very significant” damage to the facility, the Guardian reported.

“Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme(ly) vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred,” he said in a statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

All this also comes amid a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Meets Russian President “The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification” — Vladimir Putin tells Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ‘Russia is taking steps to support the Iranian people,’ the president emphasized… pic.twitter.com/FBNtYnfrJO — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) June 23, 2025

“The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification,” Putin said of Israel and the United States’ attacks on Iran. “For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people.”

“I am very glad that you are in Moscow today. This will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today’s situation,” he added.

