Share
News
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a video conference with a group of university students in Tehran, Iran, on May 11, 2021.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a video conference with a group of university students in Tehran, Iran, on May 11, 2021. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader / AP)

Iran's Infamous Fordow Nuclear Facility Just Got Hit Again

 By V. Saxena  June 23, 2025 at 6:47am
Share

Israel fired off a fresh round of strikes Monday morning reportedly targeting various facilities across Iran, including the Fordow uranium enrichment plant.

“The aggressor attacked the Fordow nuclear site again,” Iranian media quoted an Iranian government representative as saying, as reported by The Guardian.

According to the Associated Press, this second strike on Fordow specifically targeted roads around the facility “to obstruct access to the site.”

Monday’s strikes also reportedly hit Evin Prison in Tehran and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards.

“The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Will Iran surrender soon?

The Monday strikes were, it would appear, payback for Iran’s Sunday strikes on Israel, which came after the United States bombed several of Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Fordow, late Saturday.

On Monday morning, Iranian officials vowed vengeance against the United States and Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

“The criminal U.S. must know that in addition to punishing its illegitimate and aggressive offspring, the hands of Islam’s fighters within the armed forces have been freed to take any action against its interests and military, and we will never back down in this regard,” Abdolrahim Mousavi, the new chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces, reportedly said in a statement.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reposted to X a speech he’d delivered last week in which he’d said that Israel “must be punished, and it is being punished right now.”

State TV anchor Mehdi Khanalizadeh meanwhile accused President Donald Trump of choosing to “spill the blood of your soldiers.”

Related:
IDF: Commandos 'Operated Covertly in the Heart of Enemy Territory' During Strikes on Iran

“The U.S. president in the Oval Office chose to take delivery of the coffins of up to 50,000 U.S. soldiers in Washington,” he threatened, according to the U.K. Metro.

All this comes as U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi speculated early Monday that the United States’ bombing of Fordow likely caused “very significant” damage to the facility, the Guardian reported.

“Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme(ly) vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred,” he said in a statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

All this also comes amid a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification,” Putin said of Israel and the United States’ attacks on Iran. “For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people.”

“I am very glad that you are in Moscow today. This will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today’s situation,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




50+ 'Pride' Attendees Injured Thanks to Panicked Man with Bear Spray and Stampede
New Satellite Imagery Shows Iran Is Up to Something at Fordow
Man Arrested by Capitol Police After Interfering with Senate Debate on 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Abrego Garcia's Legal Team Demands That Federal Attorneys Pay the Price
New Birthright Citizenship Challenges Filed Shortly After SCOTUS Ruling
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation