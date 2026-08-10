Share
News
President Donald Trump said his counter-demand should appear in all future negotiations.
President Donald Trump said his counter-demand should appear in all future negotiations. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Iran's 'Interesting' Demand During Negotiations Inspires Trump to Turn the Tables

 By Jack Davis  August 10, 2026 at 1:25pm
Share

Iran tried to play the victim card, but found itself Trumped.

Over the weekend, Iran spewed forth a number of conditions for allowing unrestricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including a demand that  “America must correct its behavior,” according to CNN.

The demands included a requirement that Iran be compensated for damage in this year’s war and last year’s bombing raids that destroyed its nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump responded that if the deal requires compensation, Iran will not be immune from facing the consequences of its actions.

“I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict (started because, THEY WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON), even though it was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or meetings!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“But it is an interesting idea because now I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts, for which they are famous, as led initially by General Soleimani, including the families of those killed on the USS Cole, and thousands of others killed in combat,” Trump posted.

Do you approve of how Trump is handling Iran?

“Additionally, compensation should be paid to the families of the hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors that Iran has killed over the last 50 years, not to mention the 52,000 that have been killed in the last five months,” Trump posted.

“I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations,” Trump wrote.

“Also, with respect to the Iran negotiations, Iran should be responsible for the damages and death caused to the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza!” Trump added in a later post.

Although Trump had been talking about military action, that option appears to have faded.

“We are low-keying it,” Trump told Axios Sunday.

“We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money,” he said.

Related:
State Department Has Revoked Over 175K Visas to Date for Criminals and Others During Trump's 2nd Term

Trump said Iran is “in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its soldiers, with the U.S. blockade of Iran’s ports making every day more difficult.

Trump said that as oil prices fall, U.S. consumers are not paying high gasoline prices.

“It will work out. It always works out. It’s like a chess game,” Trump said of dealing with Iran, which has a leadership split between those who want to end the war and those who do not want any deal with the U.S.

Vice President J.D. Vance offered a similar comment over the weekend.

“This thing is not over. It’s obviously not at the beginning. We’re in the middle of the game, and we’re applying a whole host of tools — diplomatic, economic, military tools — to ensure that we get the best outcome for the American people,” he said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Fauci Admitted 2nd Dose of COVID Vaccine 'Theoretically Could Be Associated with Miscarriage' in Newly Released Texts
Major City Routing 911 Calls to AI to Decide Who Gets a Human and Who Doesn't
Iran's 'Interesting' Demand During Negotiations Inspires Trump to Turn the Tables
Potential Contamination from Mexico Triggers Salsa Recall from Walmart, Target, Kroger
Netanyahu Publicly Rejects Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation