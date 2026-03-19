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A schoolgirl holds up a poster of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-U.S. and Israel demonstration in Baghdad on March 12, 2026.
A schoolgirl holds up a poster of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-U.S. and Israel demonstration in Baghdad on March 12, 2026. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye - AFP / Getty Images)

Iran's New Supreme Leader 'Misfunctioning': Report

 By Jack Davis  March 19, 2026 at 6:54am
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As Iran’s military lobs missiles at former friends and longtime enemies, there is a vacuum at the top of its government, according to a new report.

Mojtaba Khamenei was selected to replace his father, Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s supreme leader after the elder Khamenei was killed in a Feb. 28 attack by Israel.

Mojtaba Khamenei has been reported as being wounded in the attack, with the degree to which he was injured varying greatly depending on the source of the report.

To date, he has issued statements and has not appeared in public, as noted by The Times of Israel.

Kobi Michael, a defense analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies and the Misgav Institute, said that the younger Khamenei is “an empty entity,” per a report from Fox News.

Michael said Iran is politically rudderless.

“Mojtaba Khamenei does not appear in public, but we also have reliable information that he does not control or lead the regime or what has been left of the regime. The current Iranian leadership is broken, confused, and is almost misfunctioning,” he said.

A report from The Telegraph said that Khamenei was with his father as an Israeli missile closed in on their quarters, but stepped out moments before the impact that killed his father.

Michael said Israeli headhunting that is picking off top members of the Iranian government and military is a deliberate effort to further leave Iran unstable, according to Fox News.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was more recently killed by the Israel Defense Forces, Israel announced Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

Related:
Iran Executes 19-Year-Old National Wrestler It Accused Of Helping Israel

A day earlier, Israel announced the killing of Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, and Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij paramilitary force.

“This is not a new phase, but a continuing effort and a very successful and impressive one and a crucial component of the strategy meant to weaken the Iranian regime,” Michael told Fox News.

“This is to the degree that it will not be able to reconstitute itself and/or to become again a severe threat and destabilizing player in the broader Middle East,” he added.

“At the very same time, by weakening the regime and paralyzing its capacities generally speaking and its domestic control specifically, the U.S. and Israel are facilitating the required conditions for the Iranian people to topple the regime,” Michael said.

“This is the ultimate victory in their eyes, and the route to this destination is that they are trying to increase any damage wherever they can.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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