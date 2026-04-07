Iran's New Supreme Leader Reportedly Incapacitated by Strike: 'Unable to Govern'

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly been deemed “unable to govern” due to injuries sustained in a military strike earlier this year.

The Times of Israel reported that the supreme leader is being treated for a “severe” medical issue in the city of Qom and is incapacitated.

The story cited a diplomatic memo based on U.S.-Israeli intelligence stating that Mojtaba is “unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime.”

Tehran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, confirmed that Khamenei, 56, was injured during an attack on Feb. 28 that killed six of his family members, including his father, according to The Guardian.

During an interview at his embassy compound in Nicosia, Salarian said Khamenei was lucky to be alive following the devastating joint strike carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces.

Mojtaba is the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who served as Iran’s supreme leader from 1989 until his death in February.

Following his father’s death, Mojtaba was appointed the new supreme leader, despite his reported injuries.

“He was also there, and he was injured in that bombardment, but I haven’t seen that reflected in the foreign news,” Salarian told the Guardian. “I have heard that he was injured in his legs, hand, and arm … I think he is in the hospital because he is injured.”

He added, “I don’t think he is comfortable [in any condition] to give a speech.”

Salarian also claimed the late ayatollah did not want his son to succeed him.

This news comes just two days after President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran on Easter Sunday, giving it just 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or face dire consequences.

The recent chaos inside the vital waterway has affected shipping, sending oil and gas prices soaring.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” the commander in chief wrote on Truth Social. “There will be nothing like it!!!”

He continued to ramp up the rhetoric on Monday, saying, “The entire country can be taken out in one night — and that night might be tomorrow night.”

On Tuesday, the president’s threats grew stronger still, with Trump posting another message to Truth Social.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he declared. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Trump added, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐉. 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝟎𝟖:𝟎𝟔 𝐀𝐌 𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝟎𝟒.𝟎𝟕.𝟐𝟔 A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change,… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 7, 2026

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” the president concluded. “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

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