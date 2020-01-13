SECTIONS
News
Print

Iran's Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects from Country Over Oppressive Government

Kimia Alizadeh of Iran celebrates after defeating Nikita Glasnovic of Sweden during her bronze medal taekwondo contest Aug. 18, 2016, at the Carioca Arena in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympics.Laurence Griffiths / Getty ImagesKimia Alizadeh of Iran celebrates after defeating Nikita Glasnovic of Sweden during her bronze medal taekwondo contest Aug. 18, 2016, at the Carioca Arena in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 13, 2020 at 8:39am
Print

The only Iranian woman ever to win an Olympic medal has defected, lashing out at the Iranian regime.

The defection of Kimia Alizadeh, 21, who won a bronze medal in taekwondo during the 2016 Olympics, came as Iranian students in Tehran were condemning their own government for the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner.

Alizadeh announced her defection in a post on Instagram.

“Let me start with a greeting, a farewell or condolences,” she wrote, according to CNN‘s translation of her post. “I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who they have been playing with for years.”

View this post on Instagram

با سلام آغاز کنم، با خداحافظی یا تسلیت؟ سلام مردم مظلوم ایران، خداحافظ مردم نجیب ایران، تسلیت به شما مردم همیشه داغدار ایران. شما مرا چقدر می‌شناسید؟ فقط آنطور که در مسابقات، در تلویزیون، یا در حضور مقامات دیده‌اید. اجازه دهید حالا آزادانه، هویت سانسور شده‌ام را معرفی کنم. می‌گویند کیمیا پس از این چیزی نخواهد شد. خودم از این هم فراتر می‌روم و می‌گویم قبل از این هم چیزی نبوده‌ام: «من کیمیا علیزاده، نه تاریخسازم، نه قهرمانم، نه پرچمدار کاروان ایران» من یکی از میلیون‌ها زن سرکوب شده در ایرانم که سال‌هاست هر طور خواستند بازی‌ام دادند. هر کجا خواستند بردند. هر چه گفتند پوشیدم. هر جمله‌ای دستور دادند تکرار کردم. هر زمان صلاح دیدند، مصادره‌ام کردند. مدال‌هایم را پای حجاب اجباری گذاشتند و به مدیریت و درایت خودشان نسبت دادند. من برایشان مهم نبودم. هیچکداممان برایشان مهم نیستیم، ما ابزاریم. فقط آن مدال‌های فلزی اهمیت دارد تا به هر قیمتی که خودشان نرخ گذاشتند از ما بخرند و بهره‌برداری سیاسی کنند، اما همزمان برای تحقیرت، می‌گویند: فضیلت زن این نیست که پاهایش را دراز کند! من صبح‌ها هم از خواب بیدار می‌شوم پاهایم ناخودآگاه مثل پنکه می‌چرخد و به در و دیوار می‌گیرد. آنوقت چگونه می‌توانستم مترسکی باشم که می‌خواستند از من بسازند؟ در برنامه زنده تلویزیون، سوال‌هایی پرسیدند که دقیقاً بخاطر همان سوال دعوتم کرده بودند. حالا که نیستم می‌گویند تن به ذلت داده‌ام. آقای ساعی! من آمدم تا مثل شما نباشم و در مسیری که شما پیش رفتید قدم برندارم. من در صورت تقلید بخشی از رفتارهای شما، بیش از شما می‌توانستم به ثروت و قدرت برسم. من به اینها پشت کردم. من یک انسانم و می‌خواهم بر مدار انسانیت باقی بمانم. در ذهن‌های مردسالار و زن‌ستیزتان، همیشه فکر می‌کردید کیمیا زن است و زبان ندارد! روح آزرده من در کانال‌های آلوده اقتصادی و لابی‌های تنگ سیاسی شما نمی‌گنجد. من جز تکواندو، امنیت و زندگی شاد و سالم درخواست دیگری از دنیا ندارم. مردم نازنین و داغدار ایران، من نمی‌خواستم از پله‌های ترقی که بر پایه فساد و دروغ بنا شده بالا بروم. کسی به اروپا دعوتم نکرده و در باغ سبز به رویم باز نشده. اما رنج و سختی غربت را بجان می‌خرم چون نمی‌خواستم پای سفره ریاکاری، دروغ، بی عدالتی و چاپلوسی بنشینم. این تصمیم از کسب طلای المپیک هم سخت‌تر است، اما هر کجا باشم فرزند ایران زمین باقی می‌مانم. پشت به دلگرمی شما می‌دهم و جز اعتماد شما در راه سختی که قدم گذاشته‌ام، خواسته دیگری ندارم.

A post shared by 𝓚𝓲𝓶𝓲𝓪 𝓐𝓵𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓭𝓮𝓱🌟 (@kimiya.alizade) on

“They took me wherever they wanted,” she wrote, according to a translation published by The New York Times. “Whatever they said, I wore. Every sentence they ordered, I repeated.”

TRENDING: CNN-Covington Legal Battle Takes Bizarre Turn as Sandmann Claims False Representation

Alizadeh addressed the “oppressed people of Iran” and cited Iran’s restrictions on women, including the “obligatory veil.”

“Whenever they saw fit, they exploited me,” she wrote, adding that her success was attributed to her managers and coaches but never to her.

“I wasn’t important to them. None of us mattered to them, we were tools,” Alizadeh wrote.

Alizadeh said she wanted nothing more to do with Iran’s leaders.

She said she “didn’t want to sit at the table of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery” or be part of the government’s “corruption and lies.”

“My troubled spirit does not fit into your dirty economic channels and tight political lobbies,” she wrote. “I have no other wish except for taekwondo, security and a happy and healthy life.”

“This decision is even harder than winning the Olympic gold,”  Alizadeh wrote, “but I remain the daughter of Iran wherever I am.”

RELATED: Video Appears To Show Iranian Police Opening Fire on Anti-Government Protesters

According to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency, Alizadeh has moved to the Netherlands.

Her defection came four months after judo star Saeid Mollaei defected to Germany.

It also happened as anti-government protests were rocking Tehran.

The U.S. said Iran’s ways stifle women and the regime needs to change.

“Iran will continue to lose more strong women unless it learns to empower and support them,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in reference to Alizadeh’s defection.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Iran's Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects from Country Over Oppressive Government
CNN Anchor: People Chanting 'Death to America' Were Very Friendly to Me
News Cameraman Fired After Posting Meme Critical of Ilhan Omar Is Now Suing
Gaffe-Prone Biden Refers to Nonexistent Border Between Venezuela and Bolivia
Iranian Protesters Are Chanting the Regime Is Their Enemy, Not US: Iranian Journalist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×