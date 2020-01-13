Iran's Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects from Country Over Oppressive Government

The only Iranian woman ever to win an Olympic medal has defected, lashing out at the Iranian regime.
The defection of Kimia Alizadeh, 21, who won a bronze medal in taekwondo during the 2016 Olympics, came as Iranian students in Tehran were condemning their own government for the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner.
Advertisement - story continues below
Alizadeh announced her defection in a post on Instagram.
“Let me start with a greeting, a farewell or condolences,” she wrote, according to CNN‘s translation of her post. “I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who they have been playing with for years.”
View this post on Instagram
با سلام آغاز کنم، با خداحافظی یا تسلیت؟ سلام مردم مظلوم ایران، خداحافظ مردم نجیب ایران، تسلیت به شما مردم همیشه داغدار ایران. شما مرا چقدر میشناسید؟ فقط آنطور که در مسابقات، در تلویزیون، یا در حضور مقامات دیدهاید. اجازه دهید حالا آزادانه، هویت سانسور شدهام را معرفی کنم. میگویند کیمیا پس از این چیزی نخواهد شد. خودم از این هم فراتر میروم و میگویم قبل از این هم چیزی نبودهام: «من کیمیا علیزاده، نه تاریخسازم، نه قهرمانم، نه پرچمدار کاروان ایران» من یکی از میلیونها زن سرکوب شده در ایرانم که سالهاست هر طور خواستند بازیام دادند. هر کجا خواستند بردند. هر چه گفتند پوشیدم. هر جملهای دستور دادند تکرار کردم. هر زمان صلاح دیدند، مصادرهام کردند. مدالهایم را پای حجاب اجباری گذاشتند و به مدیریت و درایت خودشان نسبت دادند. من برایشان مهم نبودم. هیچکداممان برایشان مهم نیستیم، ما ابزاریم. فقط آن مدالهای فلزی اهمیت دارد تا به هر قیمتی که خودشان نرخ گذاشتند از ما بخرند و بهرهبرداری سیاسی کنند، اما همزمان برای تحقیرت، میگویند: فضیلت زن این نیست که پاهایش را دراز کند! من صبحها هم از خواب بیدار میشوم پاهایم ناخودآگاه مثل پنکه میچرخد و به در و دیوار میگیرد. آنوقت چگونه میتوانستم مترسکی باشم که میخواستند از من بسازند؟ در برنامه زنده تلویزیون، سوالهایی پرسیدند که دقیقاً بخاطر همان سوال دعوتم کرده بودند. حالا که نیستم میگویند تن به ذلت دادهام. آقای ساعی! من آمدم تا مثل شما نباشم و در مسیری که شما پیش رفتید قدم برندارم. من در صورت تقلید بخشی از رفتارهای شما، بیش از شما میتوانستم به ثروت و قدرت برسم. من به اینها پشت کردم. من یک انسانم و میخواهم بر مدار انسانیت باقی بمانم. در ذهنهای مردسالار و زنستیزتان، همیشه فکر میکردید کیمیا زن است و زبان ندارد! روح آزرده من در کانالهای آلوده اقتصادی و لابیهای تنگ سیاسی شما نمیگنجد. من جز تکواندو، امنیت و زندگی شاد و سالم درخواست دیگری از دنیا ندارم. مردم نازنین و داغدار ایران، من نمیخواستم از پلههای ترقی که بر پایه فساد و دروغ بنا شده بالا بروم. کسی به اروپا دعوتم نکرده و در باغ سبز به رویم باز نشده. اما رنج و سختی غربت را بجان میخرم چون نمیخواستم پای سفره ریاکاری، دروغ، بی عدالتی و چاپلوسی بنشینم. این تصمیم از کسب طلای المپیک هم سختتر است، اما هر کجا باشم فرزند ایران زمین باقی میمانم. پشت به دلگرمی شما میدهم و جز اعتماد شما در راه سختی که قدم گذاشتهام، خواسته دیگری ندارم.
“They took me wherever they wanted,” she wrote, according to a translation published by The New York Times. “Whatever they said, I wore. Every sentence they ordered, I repeated.”
TRENDING: CNN-Covington Legal Battle Takes Bizarre Turn as Sandmann Claims False Representation
Alizadeh addressed the “oppressed people of Iran” and cited Iran’s restrictions on women, including the “obligatory veil.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“Whenever they saw fit, they exploited me,” she wrote, adding that her success was attributed to her managers and coaches but never to her.
“I wasn’t important to them. None of us mattered to them, we were tools,” Alizadeh wrote.
Alizadeh said she wanted nothing more to do with Iran’s leaders.
She said she “didn’t want to sit at the table of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery” or be part of the government’s “corruption and lies.”
“My troubled spirit does not fit into your dirty economic channels and tight political lobbies,” she wrote. “I have no other wish except for taekwondo, security and a happy and healthy life.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“This decision is even harder than winning the Olympic gold,” Alizadeh wrote, “but I remain the daughter of Iran wherever I am.”
Wishing #Iran‘s Kimia Alizadeh the very best. Some have no idea of how much courage it takes for an #Iranian woman athlete to defect to the west. She is now a target for the #QudsForce terrorists that #Soleimani used to head up. Good luck #KimiaAlizadeh https://t.co/UouBBCo4Qj
— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 12, 2020
According to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency, Alizadeh has moved to the Netherlands.
Advertisement - story continues below
Her defection came four months after judo star Saeid Mollaei defected to Germany.
It also happened as anti-government protests were rocking Tehran.
Another video shows Iranians tearing down #Soleimani poster. You know why?
78 people killed in an stampede in his funeral, 178 people killed in exacting his revenge by downing #UkrainianPlane & 1500 killed by IRGC in #IranProtests . People are furious when you call him a hero. pic.twitter.com/2COgVHpsNV
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 12, 2020
Advertisement - story continues below
01/13/2020, Tehran, Protests continue: “They killed our elites and replaced them with mullahs.”
This started in 1979. The real #IranPlaneShootdown happened the day Khomeini’s plane landed in Iran, it was the fall of the modern prosperous Iran.#IranProtests2020#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/HgIt0KBhNq
— Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) January 13, 2020
The U.S. said Iran’s ways stifle women and the regime needs to change.
“Iran will continue to lose more strong women unless it learns to empower and support them,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in reference to Alizadeh’s defection.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.