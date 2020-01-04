SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Iraqis Bake Cakes Thanking Trump, Dance in Streets Celebrating Soleimani's Death: Report

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published January 4, 2020 at 7:38am
Print

The body of Qassem Soleimani was hardly cold before the hot takes about why American forces shouldn’t have eliminated the military leader of a terrorist organization started coming out.

Yet, in Iraq, people were happy enough to reportedly be baking cakes thanking President Donald Trump in the wake of the attack.

Obituaries for Major General Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, tended to include the words “beloved” and “revered,” almost as if we’d lobbed a couple of Hellfire R9Xs at the Dwight Eisenhower of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tweets direly predicted imminent war and were pitched at a febrile level, at least by liberal wonk-scold standards.

Here are some of the tweets, all of which seemed to share a common thread that killing Soleimani was an “act of war” since, by leading the Quds Force, he was a part of the Iranian state:

TRENDING: Ahead of Confiscation, Northam Prepares To Start Jailing Gun Owners

Unmentioned here was the fact that the IRGC, which Soleimani was part of, is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and several other countries.

It’s responsible for much of what we’re always fond of referring to as the Iranian “insurgency,” including many of the IEDs that wounded and killed our troops during the Iraq War.

RELATED: Double-Amputee Vet Goes Viral with Message Thanking Trump After Soleimani Killing

More recently, Soleimani was seen helping direct a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters in Iraq.

“The day after anti-government protests erupted in Iraq, Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani flew into Baghdad late at night and took a helicopter to the heavily fortified Green Zone, where he surprised a group of top security officials by chairing a meeting in place of the prime minister,” The Associated Press reported in October.

Do you think the Trump administration should have killed Soleimani?

“We in Iran know how to deal with protests,” Soleimani said, according to Iraqi officials at the meeting. “This happened in Iran and we got it under control.”

Yes, and we know how they did: by killing and torturing the protesters.

This isn’t even taking into account the fact that, according to the president’s speech after the airstrike, “Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel.” That’s still in [citation needed] territory, but it’s also something that definitely would have fit the general’s modus operandi.

The point is that we took out a terrorist leader who was responsible for the deaths of untold numbers of innocent civilians and American troops.

Yes, he was part of Iran’s state apparatus — because, lest we forget, Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism.

We’re told by the left that the people in Iran are Very, Very Upset about this. Are you?

Probably not, and neither are plenty of people inside Iraq, according to social media reports:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also tweeted that out that video of Iraqis dancing in the streets:

Beyond that, reports say there were even cakes to be had:

And while pro-government Iranians may be gnashing and wailing over the death of this brutal terrorist, self-described Iranians who oppose the Shiite regime took to to social media to thank Trump:

It’s probably wise to remember — as the media won’t — that while Soleimani’s death has geopolitical consequences, at a moral level there should be no compunction about authoring the death of a detestable vessel of state-sponsored wrath and violence.

Yes, Soleimani was a member of the regime in Tehran — the arm of the regime that’s engaged in blatant terrorism, something that deeply qualifies, and likely negates, any protections he has under international law.

Shedding tears over his death or pretending that the reaction in the Middle East has been universally negative is wrong on a profound and strange level.

At the very least, remember that there are people in that part of the world happy enough this monster is no longer blighting the face of this Earth that they’re reportedly baking cakes for Donald Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







TX Church Shooter Had History of Getting Angry with Church over Charity
Double-Amputee Vet Goes Viral with Message Thanking Trump After Soleimani Killing
After Soleimani Strike, Kaepernick Condemns 'American Terrorist Attacks'
Age 8 Girl Becomes Record Holder After Killing Nearly 400-Lb Elk While Hunting
Soleimani Was Actively Planning Attack on Americans & Libs Are Angry He's Dead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×