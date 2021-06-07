Sports
News Sports

Irate Mexico Fans Pelt US Players with Objects as Americans Win Championship

Jack Davis June 7, 2021 at 6:24am

The United States defeated Mexico in a rowdy Nations League soccer final as Mexican fans pelted American players with objects.

The U.S. won 3-2 in a match played Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Mexico was leading when Christian Pulisic was pulled down by Mexico’s Carlos Salcedo, leading to a game-changing chain of events.

Referee John Pitti called a penalty after a video review, during which Mexico coach Gerardo Martino touched an official and was booted by receiving a red card.

Pulisic scored what would be the game-winner on his ensuing penalty kick.

Trending:
Disgraced Democrat Ordered to Pay Hundreds of Thousands to Conservative Journalists and Media Outlet

As the American team celebrated, Giovanni Reyna of the U.S. team was struck in the face with an object while fans pelted the American players with water bottles and cups, according to ESPN.

Reyna had scored the U.S. team’s first goal. He lay on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field with the team’s trainers.

“Total lack of respect for what’s happening on the field and all effort that both teams are putting into the game,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said. “I think he’s going to be OK, but he did take something to the head, and it could have been a lot worse.”

Related:
Fed-Up Fans Boo Loudly When Players Take a Knee Before Game

Mexican fans managed to hit one of their own players in the fusillade of objects.

There was more of both antics and drama in Denver.

The game was briefly stopped when Mexican fans chanted the insult “puto” at the U.S. team.

At one point, a fan ran onto the field, only to be tackled and taken away by security staff.

Ethan Horvath, who was in goal replacing the injured Zack Steffen, stopped a Mexican penalty kick to seal the victory.

“It’s been a tough season for him, and to come have a performance like that in his hometown was the stuff that storybooks write about,” Berhalter said of Horvath.

“I’m so proud of this group,” Pulisic said. “We needed everyone today, and it was a phenomenal performance.”

“Each and every game unfolds in a different way, and today I think is going to go down as one of the classic games,” Berhalter said.

“For this group, it’s really important,” he said. “We’re a young side and we need to learn how to win. These games are very difficult, and for us it was about having a game plan and executing the game plan, but then it’s also about the fight in the spirit.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Irate Mexico Fans Pelt US Players with Objects as Americans Win Championship
Trump Roars Back to the Stage in North Carolina, Claims Vindication and Issues a 3-Word Demand
Watch: Governor Who Trump Branded a 'RINO' Is Greeted with Boos at GOP Convention
Watch: When 'Unruly' Man Breaks Into Cockpit, Flight Attendants Forced To Take Action
Shocking Video Captures Amazon Driver Brutally Attack Woman for 'White Privilege'
See more...

Conversation