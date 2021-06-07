The United States defeated Mexico in a rowdy Nations League soccer final as Mexican fans pelted American players with objects.

The U.S. won 3-2 in a match played Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Mexico was leading when Christian Pulisic was pulled down by Mexico’s Carlos Salcedo, leading to a game-changing chain of events.

Referee John Pitti called a penalty after a video review, during which Mexico coach Gerardo Martino touched an official and was booted by receiving a red card.

Pulisic scored what would be the game-winner on his ensuing penalty kick.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC GIVES THE @USMNT THE LEAD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WRDgXL6LXF — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

As the American team celebrated, Giovanni Reyna of the U.S. team was struck in the face with an object while fans pelted the American players with water bottles and cups, according to ESPN.

Gio Reyna was hit by debris thrown by a fan as the USMNT was celebrating a goal.pic.twitter.com/NW9NdE4VUy — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 7, 2021

Reyna had scored the U.S. team’s first goal. He lay on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field with the team’s trainers.

“Total lack of respect for what’s happening on the field and all effort that both teams are putting into the game,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said. “I think he’s going to be OK, but he did take something to the head, and it could have been a lot worse.”

Mexican fans managed to hit one of their own players in the fusillade of objects.

#Mexico fans are trying to hit USA players…instead hit their own team. The refs need to blow the damn whistle and end this. #USMNT #USAvsMEX pic.twitter.com/Yo1g6vuoDx — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) June 7, 2021

There was more of both antics and drama in Denver.

The game was briefly stopped when Mexican fans chanted the insult “puto” at the U.S. team.

As part of @Concacaf‘s anti-discrimination protocol, the match has been temporarily suspended due to offensive chants in the stadium. #USAvMEX — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 7, 2021

At one point, a fan ran onto the field, only to be tackled and taken away by security staff.

Ethan Horvath, who was in goal replacing the injured Zack Steffen, stopped a Mexican penalty kick to seal the victory.

ETHAN HORVATH DENIES MEXICO A CHANCE TO EQUALIZE 👊 pic.twitter.com/N4AXjqGZ0s — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

“It’s been a tough season for him, and to come have a performance like that in his hometown was the stuff that storybooks write about,” Berhalter said of Horvath.

“I’m so proud of this group,” Pulisic said. “We needed everyone today, and it was a phenomenal performance.”

“Each and every game unfolds in a different way, and today I think is going to go down as one of the classic games,” Berhalter said.

“For this group, it’s really important,” he said. “We’re a young side and we need to learn how to win. These games are very difficult, and for us it was about having a game plan and executing the game plan, but then it’s also about the fight in the spirit.”

