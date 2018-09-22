SECTIONS
Politics World News
Print

Ireland Removes Their 8th Amendment in Effort To Stop Protecting Unborn Children

Barry Cronin / AFP / Getty ImagesCampaigners for the Love Both pro-life campaign canvass members of the public, urging people to vote 'no' in the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution, in Dublin on May 24, 2018. - Ireland will hold a referendum on May 25 on whether to alter its constitution to legalise abortion. The Eighth Amendment of the Irish constitution recognises the equal right to life of the unborn and the mother. Abortion is illegal unless there is a real and substantial risk to the life of the mother, and a woman convicted of having an illegal termination faces 14 years imprisonment. (Barry Cronin / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 10:43am
Print

Ireland officially scrapped the 8th Amendment to its constitution this week, heeding the will of voters who wanted it changed to pave the way for legal abortions.

In May, Ireland’s voters approved eliminating the amendment, which placed the rights of an unborn child on an equal footing with the child’s mother, effectively banning abortions. On Tuesday, Irish President Michael D. Higgins signed referendum into law, CNN reported.

Although the action was greeted with cheers by many in Ireland, activist Devin Sena of the Human Defense Initiative said in an email to The Western Journal that this was no victory.

“The removal of Ireland’s 8th Amendment is a step back for human rights. A nation that once protected the human right to life of both the mother and her child, is now forwarding the idea that more powerful women can strip rights from weaker women in the womb.”

TRENDING: FBI Agrees To Declassify Collusion Docs, but Trump Puts Kibosh on It for IG Review

Sena also said that Americans should not shrug off the new law simply because it does not directly impact the United States.

“It is crucial for Americans to push back against the stripping of human rights from Irish children in the womb. Throughout history, the United States of America has been a leader on the world stage. Therefore, we must tirelessly advocate for the protection of the most innocent members of our human family,” Sena said. “If we become a nation that protects human rights for all, other nations will promptly follow.”

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris, who is responsible for drafting legislation that allows abortion in Ireland, said this week that his goal is to make abortion free, USA Today reported.

Does this new Irish law sadden you?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Under legislation that would be submitted next month and which could be in place by the end of the year, Ireland’s existing national health service would foot the bill for all costs, he said.

“Yes, it is my intention that the services will be free,” he said, according to the Irish Examiner.

“I’ve said from the start that I don’t want cost to be a barrier, because if cost is a barrier you get into a situation where one of two things happen, you get abortion clinics to develop or you can see people having to continue to travel,” he said.

“I want this to be provided as part of our healthcare system, our public healthcare system and part of our primary healthcare system,” he added.

Pro-life groups said they were disappointed with the rush to push the availability of abortions.

RELATED: Chelsea Clinton Claims It Would Be ‘Unchristian’ To Overturn Roe v Wade

“Today’s committee hearings brought into sharp focus the extreme nature of the abortion law about to be introduced. It’s a definite rude awakening for anyone who thought the law would be somewhat restrictive,” said Dr. Ruth Cullen of the Pro Life Campaign

“It is clear Health Minister Simon Harris and others in government have no interest in hearing perspectives other than ones that zealously back abortion. It is going to take time but the public will realize the full extent of the charade that is going on when the reality of what the abortion law permits starts to sink in,” she said.

As noted by the BBC, Ireland’s decision to allow abortions puts it in contrast with its neighbor, Northern Ireland, which still bans abortion. Northern Ireland is governed by England although allowed some autonomy. Abortion supporters have called upon the English government to change Northern Ireland’s laws.

Sena said that regardless of the geography, his group’s fight for life will go on.

“The Human Defense Initiative will continue to fiercely fight to affirm human dignity and protection for every member of our human family — no matter how small,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his confirmation hearings in Washington on Sept. 5.Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Democrat Candidate Now Calling for Kavanaugh Confirmation To Continue

Fred Weinberg

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

The Hit Job on Brett Kavanaugh: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Chris Agee

Actor Tom Selleck in the CBS drama 'Blue Bloods.'CBS screen shot

Actor Tom Selleck Resigns From NRA Board of Directors

Peter Hasson

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

Democrat Congressman Says ‘Boo Hoo Hoo’ to Republican Senator Who Received Threats

Jack Davis

Senate DemocratsAlex Wong / Getty Images

GOP Staff Questioned Kavanaugh After Allegations Surfaced. Dems Refused To Participate

Jack Davis

A date on a calendar is circled and designated as 'Pay Day'Sureeporn Teerasatean / Shutterstock

FBI Issues Warning to Workers Who Receive Direct-Deposit Paychecks

Will Racke

Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights John GoreAaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Trump Admin Slaps Company that Discriminated Against American Workers with Punishment

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, right. Alex Edelman / Pool / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump Calls Out Feinstein and Democrats for Obstruction: ‘TAKE THE VOTE!’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.