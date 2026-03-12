Ireland's Prime Minister to Deliver $6.1 Billion 'Gift' to Trump's Economy During St. Patrick's Day Visit: Report

Ireland’s Prime Minister is reportedly planning to discuss investing billions of dollars into the United States during his upcoming visit to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Micheál Martin, Ireland’s taoiseach, or prime minister, is planning to discuss investments totaling $6.1 billion geared toward boosting American manufacturing and creating jobs.

This would add to a growing list of world leaders who have pledged to invest billions of dollars into the U.S. economy under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Irish investments in the U.S. being announced Wednesday include $5 billion over five years from sustainable paper-based packaging company Smurfit Westrock, $1 billion from Kingspan, an insulation and building solutions company, and $100 million from nutrition company Glanbia,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We are now at record levels of investment” in the United States, said Jenny Melia, chief executive officer of Enterprise Ireland, the nation’s trade and innovation agency.

Irish companies are also set to announce next week that they are investing more in Amazon and other U.S. data centers.

“World leaders used to come to the White House and walk away with billions in taxpayer-funded freebies,” White House spokesman Kush Desai explained. “Now they’re bringing trade and investment deals — because they know President Trump means business, and that America under his leadership is the hottest country in the world.”

This news comes only one day after the White House posted an article to its official website titled: “TRUMP EFFECT: A Running List of New U.S. Investment in President Trump’s Second Term.”

The list not only included foreign entities from overseas, but also American companies that have pledged to bring their business and manufacturing back to the U.S.

In addition, the White House listed other foreign countries that have committed to investing billions — and in some cases trillions — of dollars.

“United Arab Emirates committed to investing $1.4 trillion in the U.S. over the next decade. Qatar committed to generating $1.2 trillion in an economic exchange between the two countries. Japan announced a $1 trillion investment in the U.S.,” the article read.

“Saudi Arabia committed investing $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. South Korea committed to a $450 billion investment in U.S. energy products. Bahrain announced $17 billion in U.S. investment,” while “Taiwan announced a pledge to boost its U.S.-based investment.”

