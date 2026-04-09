As protests over fuel prices are paralyzing multiple locations in Ireland, officials said the military will now get involved to clear away heavy vehicles that are blockading fuel depots.

The protests began Tuesday with roadblocks in Dublin and other cities, as well as slow-moving vehicles deliberately clogging Irish highways, according to GB News. Irish gas stations that cannot be resupplied due to the blockades are running out of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Garda Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon said protesters must “desist and disperse,” calling for them to “immediately cease blockades of such critical national infrastructure or face the full rigors of the law.”

The clogs have grown so severe that travelers to Dublin’s airport are walking along roadways as they haul their luggage, according to the BBC.

The Irish government have announced they’re sending in the “Defence Forces” to remove farmers and lorry drivers protesting across the country. They can bring in the army to remove struggling workers yet not defend borders? High treason! pic.twitter.com/VEepDng03n — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 9, 2026

Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said there would be legal consequences for the protesters, suggesting they could face issues with insurance or having driving licenses renewed.

Ireland’s National Emergency Coordination Group said protesters were causing “significant disruption.”

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the protest tactic of clogging roads and blocking access to gas stations was “not a fair form of protest.”

Irish Defense Minister Helen McEntee said some protests were “now crossing into criminal behaviour.”

“There are genuine people there with genuine concerns… but those involved in protests who are actively blocking and preventing people from accessing fuel… they have to stop,” McEntee said.

She noted that military intervention was “never a first resort,” according to GB News.

James Geoghegan, a representative of the protesters, said his fuel bill would not be affordable unless prices fall, according to the BBC.

“We simply can’t afford that,” he said. “We’re only a small business. We can’t pass that on to the farmers.”

John Dallon, another representative of the protesters, said that “the people of Ireland are not happy with the government.”

🚨🇮🇪 URGENT: The Irish government has officially deployed the Irish army to the streets to disperse anti-government protests. Farmers and truck drivers are protesting against rising fuel costs and carbon taxes. pic.twitter.com/LqjAUrub2z — Sofia Senna (@SofiaSenna38556) April 9, 2026

Despite government pressure, the People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest said demonstrations will continue Friday, according to the Irish Times.

“This is now the fourth date of protest and it will continue until the Government listen to the people of Ireland. The Government really need to engage with us to stop this,” the group said in a statement.

“Remember we did not cause this and it is only going to get bigger and bigger every week if it comes to it,” the statement said.

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