Irish President Roasted for 'Demoralising' St. Patrick's Day Message That Replaces Christ with Wokeness

If we reduce modern leftism to its core components, we find that the ideology exists primarily to undermine Christianity.

Moreover, at least since the French Revolution, Europeans have spearheaded Western leftists’ de-Christianization crusade.

The latest example occurred Tuesday, when Irish President Catherine Connolly posted a St. Patrick’s Day message that, in a shameless ode to wokeness, celebrated mass migration, prompting one British user on the social media platform X to denounce the message as “demoralising.”

“The story of Patrick’s life serves as a reminder of the resilience and courage of migrants, the invaluable contributions that they have made, and continue to make, to the countries they now call home, sometimes even in the face of great adversity,” Connolly said in a clip posted to X.

“Patrick’s story speaks not only to the Ireland of the fifth century, but to the millions still subjected to trafficking, forced labor, and displacement today.”

Then came perhaps the worst part of all: a woke-Marxist paean to a world without borders.

“As we recall the life of Patrick, we invoke his spirit and acknowledge our shared responsibilities as global citizens,” she said.

“We stand in solidarity with those who find themselves in vulnerable and dangerous circumstances. Patrick’s story invites us to respond with hospitality and kindness to those suffering the consequences of war and displacement, those fleeing their countries because of persecution or violence.”

One X user, U.K. conservative activist Tommy Robinson, called the speech deliberately “demoralising.”

President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, St Patrick’s Day speech; “The story of Patrick’s life serves as a reminder of the courage of migrants” They’re demoralising every aspect of the lives of white people in their own countries. All by design.

pic.twitter.com/EDEWlHLFOY — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 17, 2026



He wasn’t the only critic.

“The story of Patrick’s life serves as a reminder of the courage of migrants” Woke President Catherine Connolly uses the story of St Patrick to argue in favour of migrants coming to Ireland pic.twitter.com/EYQIJ1FOKG — Irishman (@IrishmanIRL) March 16, 2026

Exactly. And she didn’t just use his story for migrants. She replaced it entirely. Patrick’s actual courage was converting Ireland to Christianity. Building monasteries. Creating Irish civilization. She took that legacy and made it about migrants courage instead. Not just a… — BanksyCat (@Banksycat) March 17, 2026

The full message (delivered partially in Ireland’s native Gaelic) appears in the YouTube video below:







Connolly, 68, is a politician so radical that she’s been called an “outspoken left-winger” even on NPR.

And her purpose, clearly, was to hijack St. Patrick’s legacy for wokeness and thereby obscure Ireland’s Catholic heritage.

St. Patrick, of course, went to Ireland in the fifth century not as a migrant but as a slave. Eventually escaping after six years of suffering, he later returned to Ireland where, using the language he had learned as a slave, he preached the gospel and helped convert the island’s Celtic peoples to Christ.

Those Irish Christians in turn became missionaries that kept Christianity alive in Europe amid the fall of the Roman Empire.

In other words, one cannot tell St. Patrick’s story without highlighting his Christian missionary purpose. But Connolly did exactly that. And she did it on purpose.

Indeed, when we reduce it to its essentials, we find that leftist ideology exists for no other reason. Christianity offends woke leftists because Christianity is true.

Deep down, even the most ardent Marxists know as much.

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