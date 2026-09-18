An Irish radio station said on Thursday that it will no longer play songs by artist Ed Sheeran after rapper Macklemore was removed from his U.S. tour this week.

Classic Hits Radio confirmed it will stop playing tracks from the “Shape of You” singer for the “foreseeable future” after listeners complained, according to the Independent.

The saga began earlier this month when Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, delivered a highly politicized speech about Gaza and the West Bank to an audience at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

He also attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement, framing them as terrorists who are oppressing American citizens.

“My message is for peace, love, for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality,” Macklemore said.

“So I say free Palestine, I say free Lebanon, I say free Cuba, I say free Congo, free Sudan, I say free all people in America living in fear of this terrorist organization, ICE. None of us will be free until we’re all free,” he added.

Macklemore claimed that Robert Kraft — owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium — pressured Sheeran into cutting him out by saying, “If Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

Sheeran said the tour’s promoters made the final decision, adding that he has his own “personal views on this devastating conflict,” but opted not to share them.

The other supporting acts on Sheeran’s Loop Tour ultimately dropped out of the remaining shows.

Dave Kelly, who serves as program director at Bay Broadcasting, which runs the station, said: “Our decision to remove Ed Sheeran’s music from the Classic Hits Radio playlist has been carefully considered.”

“It is not intended as a personal judgment on Ed Sheeran,” he explained. “And we acknowledge his own explanation of the circumstances surrounding recent events.”

“In light of the strength of feeling expressed by our listeners and the decisions taken by Irish artists involved in the tour, we believe removing Ed Sheeran’s music from our playlist is the appropriate decision for Classic Hits Radio at this time,” Kelly concluded.

Additionally, pro-Palestinian groups Philly Palestine Coalition and Shut Down D&Z are planning to protest outside of Sheeran’s Philadelphia concert, sharing a social media post asking people to attend on Sept. 19.

The digital flier posted to Instagram read “Gaza is our compass” and “Billionaires, Zionists & Warmongers out of Philly. All Eyes on Palestine.”

“Palestine returns to headlines across the world and we return to the streets to fight for Gaza,” the post declared. “Free Palestine is not a tagline for celebrities or a slogan for online statements. A free Palestine is the work of generations of Palestinian resistance, a free Palestine is the compass for all oppressed people, a free Palestine demands nothing less than total liberation.”

“Free Palestine is a call to direct action,” it proclaimed. “On Saturday, we take to the streets to return the conversation to Palestine, and return Philadelphia to action.”

“Ed Sheeran plays at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, his first show after caving to Zionist threats and dropping Macklemore as his opening act,” the message continued. “Ed Sheeran kicked Macklemore off his tour in the name of ‘neutrality’ and being ‘apolitical’ and due to threats from stadium owners, including Lincoln Financial Field.”

“There is no neutrality against oppression, only complicity,” the post concluded. “When the news cycle has moved on, we will still be here. Join us. FREE PALESTINE, FREE LEBANON, FREE CUBA, FREE CONGO, FREE SUDAN.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.