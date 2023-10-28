Irony Alert: Fauci To Receive 'Ethics Prize' for 'Greatly Improving the Condition of Humankind'

Despite fierce condemnation from his harshest critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci is being given a prestigious award for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The former White House chief medical advisor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was this week awarded the 2024 Inamori Ethics Prize from the Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence at Case Western Reserve University.

“Dr. Fauci has cared not only for the nation’s health, but also the health of the world,” said Case Western Reserve President Eric W. Kaler.

“As a scientist, research leader and public health advisor, his contributions to scientific discovery have truly improved lives,” he continued. “His leadership through one of the most challenging times in history—the COVID-19 pandemic—serves as a model for us all.”

According to the university, the prize has been awarded to individuals “since 2008 to honor outstanding international ethical leaders whose actions and influence have greatly improved the condition of humankind.”

Fauci will receive his award and “deliver a free public lecture about his work” in September next year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic helped guide our nation—and our world—through one of the most destructive public health crises in history. 👇 — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) October 25, 2023

The university acknowledged Fauci’s divisive reputation, with Shannon E. French, Inamori Professor in Ethics and director of the Inamori Center, who wrote: “Despite immense pressure, unfounded challenges to his expertise, personal attacks and even death threats, Dr. Fauci never wavered in his insistence that policy must follow the science, because he understood lives were at stake.”

If The Western Journal launched an online merchandise store, would you be interested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (12 Votes) No: 83% (60 Votes)

Former recipients of the award include Argentinian Judge Silvia Fernández de Gurmendi for his presidency of the International Criminal Court, NASA engineer Dr. Farouk El-Baz and the founder of the Children’s Defense Fund, Marian Wright Edelman.

Fauci’s controversial legacy is perhaps best summed up by journalist Jordan Schachtel, who wrote on his Substack page: “No, this is not a Babylon Bee article. This is really happening. Anthony Fauci, the man who is unparelled as the most destructive government bureaucrat in American history, is being awarded with an ethics prize.”

One of the most prominent public figures to take Fauci to task over his recommendations of nationwide lockdowns has also been Senator Rand Paul.

In July, the Kentucky Republican sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Merrick Garland accusing Fauci of lying to Congress about his involvement with gain-of-function research.

“This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie,” Paul wrote in response to a leaked email of Fauci’s. “That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ.”

This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ. https://t.co/Y191SmMiIr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 29, 2023

The screenshot showed an email allegedly written by Fauci in which he discussed how “scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.