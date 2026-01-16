Irony Alert: Pro-Illegal Immigration Minneapolis Mayor Says City Has Been 'Invaded' by ICE Agents Who Don't Share Local 'Values'

Irony, thy name is Jacob Frey.

The embattled Minneapolis mayor continues to find extraordinary ways to shoot himself in the foot with his extraordinarily ironic rhetoric.

A viral clip that surfaced Wednesday showed Frey blabbering one of his usual anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rants:

Frey: “Imagine if your city or town was invaded by thousands of federal agents that do not share the values that you hold dear.” Funny how this logic never applies to the invasion of illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/J8Y36l6u9B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2026

“Imagine if that city, or that town, was suddenly invaded by thousands of federal agents that do not share the values that you hold dear,” he said.

“Imagine if your daily routines were disrupted. The local cafe that you eat at was shut down because they’re scared that their own family might get torn apart.

“Imagine if schools shut down and suddenly parents got to figure out what to do for day care.”

(They should try the “Quality Learing Center”… oh wait.)

Look, there’s a part of me that gets it. This is Frey’s big national spotlight. It’s a chance to raise his political profile. The tragic death of Renee Good is an easy rallying cry for his fellow leftists.

But for the love of all things PR, someone take this man’s mic away.

Let’s recap, shall we? ICE agents are in Minneapolis because of an unfettered surge of illegal immigrants — many of whom are Somali — that are actively making the city less safe.

I’m sure ICE agents would rather not be in Minneapolis at this time of year, but there’s a problem in the city that their jobs are specifically designed for.

And that problem directly involves immigrants who specifically do not want to assimilate into American culture, so much as they want to take advantage of American hospitality.

Frey’s leadership is a prime example of this problem.

From having to (or trying to) speak Somali to speak to his own constituents, as clear a sign of failed immigration policy as there is, to trying to force himself to enjoy Somalian food to appease them, it’s pretty clear who doesn’t share local, American values — and it’s not ICE.

Jacob Frey looks like he really went through it while sampling Somali cuisine pic.twitter.com/4E0ZSIImvW — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 5, 2025

In the end, Frey’s complaint isn’t really about “values” — it’s about accountability. ICE shows up when local leadership refuses to enforce the rules, then pretends to be shocked by the consequences.

Calling federal agents the “outsiders” while presiding over a city fractured by failed policy is rich, even by Minneapolis standards.

If anyone in this saga seems disconnected from local, American values — rule of law, public safety, and civic cohesion — it’s the mayor posturing for cable news hits while his city pays the price.

