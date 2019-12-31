IRS Busted Hunter Biden for $112,805 in Unpaid Taxes While He Was at Ukraine Gas Company: Report

A new report casts light on the financial status of Hunter Biden during his time on the board of Burisma Holdings, a controversial Ukrainian energy company that emerged in 2014 as a focus of corruption investigations.

According to The Daily Caller News Foundation, the Internal Revenue Service placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805, which would cover taxes that were not paid in 2015.

The lien notice, dated Dec. 5, 2016, said it pertained to the “small business/self employed area” of the IRS. The lien was filed with the Washington, D.C., Recorder of Deeds in November 2018.

“We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid,” the IRS stated in the lien notice. “Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes.”

The tax lien names Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Biden. The DCNF reported that the address on the lien corresponds with an address linked to Hunter Biden’s law firm. No lien release form has been filed, the outlet said.

The DCNF reported that it received no comment on the report from Hunter Biden’s attorney.

The federal lien was not the only indication of Hunter Biden’s finances in 2015.

That same year, Washington, D.C., reportedly placed its own lien against the Bidens, seeking to recover $48,929 in unpaid income taxes. That lien was released in 2017, The DCNF reported.

Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma from 2014 until 2019. According to The DCNF, the money routed to Biden from Burisma through a third party totaled $708,302 between June 2014 and October 2015.

During her divorce from Hunter Biden, finalized in 2017, Kathleen Biden claimed he was responsible for the “shocking and overwhelming” amount of debt they faced, including “maxed-out credit card debt, double mortgages on both real properties they own, and tax debt of at least $313,970.”

In her divorce papers, she claimed the money Hunter Biden made was spent on “his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

Hunter Biden’s connection to Burisma has emerged as a major issue due to the activities of his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, in 2016.

At that time, Biden intervened in Ukraine affairs to successfully demand the resignation of a prosecutor who had investigated Burisma as part of a corruption probe.

Although the issue has dogged his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden maintains he did nothing wrong, because multiple agencies believed the prosecutor was himself corrupt and should have been fired.

On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted that the whole story left a bad taste.

“You know, it’s true that there’s no evidence of any wrongdoing by Vice President Biden or that Hunter Biden broke any laws at all, but frankly, it does stink that Hunter Biden got this contract with no expertise in the energy sector and that he likely — he’s already said it, basically — that he got that money, which was significant because of his connection with his father, the vice president at the time, who was also in charge of Ukraine at the time,” Tapper said, according to Fox News.

