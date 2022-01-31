A subpoena served to JP Morgan Chase Bank reveals that the institution was required to produce documents related to Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings, in connection to the ongoing criminal tax fraud investigation of the president’s younger son.

The subpoena, issued by the Justice Department’s federal prosecutor in Delaware, requested that representatives of Chase appear in federal court in June of 2019.

The document, served in May of that year, was obtained by Breitbart over the weekend.

The subpoena required Chase to produce “all records, documents and accounts” of transactions between four individuals and a list of several Chinese banks and financial organizations.

It required Chase to submit information regarding any potential dealings of Biden with several Chinese banks and also requested the same of James Biden, a brother of the president who has been previously criticized for his extensive Chinese business ties, and two Biden business associates.

The two Biden business associates listed in the document are Eric Schwerin and Devon Archer. Archer is a longtime partner of Biden who was convicted of financial crimes in 2018.

The document expressly identifies the following businesses: Owasco, Skaneateles, RSP Holdings, RSP Investments, RSTP II Alpha, RSTP II Bravo, Seneca Global Advisors, Aqaba International, Rosemont Seneca, Burisma Holdings, Bohai Harvest RST Shanghai Equity, Robinson Walker, Hudson West, European Energy and Infras Group Limited and Bladen Enterprises Limited.

The younger Biden revealed that he was under federal investigation in December of 2020, waiting until after his father’s election to the presidency.

The revelation of an ongoing criminal inquiry surrounding Hunter Biden served as tacit vindication for outlets that had been reporting on one of Biden’s laptops, which revealed — among other things — his involvement in political nepotism and business dealings utilizing his family name.

A letter issued with the subpoena warned Chase that disclosing its existence to any third party would violate federal law.

The subpoena reveals that the investigation into Hunter Biden was in full swing well before the 2020 presidential election and the release of the longtime drug addict’s infamous laptop, raising questions as to why Biden declined to disclose its existence.

The federal probe into the younger Biden continues — despite the troubled lobbyist’s claims of innocence.

No Department of Justice officials have recused themselves from the investigation, although its target’s father holds the presidency.

