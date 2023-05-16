Share
News

IRS Makes Stunning New Move in Hunter Biden Probe: 'Clearly Retaliatory'

 By Jack Davis  May 16, 2023 at 7:29am
Share

Only days after the attorney for an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower who has claimed the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s has been hamstrung by political interference met with leading members of Congress, the IRS struck in what the attorney said was a “clearly retaliatory” action.

On Friday, attorney Mark Lytle, who represents the whistleblower, met members of the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees to discuss what the whistleblower could and could not say in keeping with privacy laws governing tax returns, according to CBS.

On Monday, the IRS took all of its current staff investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes off the investigation, according to the New York Post.

The Post said it obtained a letter from the whistleblower’s attorneys to congressional leaders.

“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” Lytle and attorney Tristan Leavitt wrote.

Trending:
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case Involving Trump, 17 House Democrats, and the Biden Administration

The whistleblower “was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” the letter said.

“On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Committee on Ways and Means. He testified: ‘I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline,'” the lawyers wrote.

“However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry,” the letter stated.

The letter said reassigning the team violates the letter and spirit of whistleblower rules and federal law.

Do you think Hunter Biden will be charged with a crime?

“Our client has a right to make disclosures to Congress … He is protected by 5 U.S.C. § 2302 from retaliatory personnel actions — including receiving a ‘significant change in duties, responsibilities, or working conditions’ (which this clearly is) because of his disclosures to Congress,” the letter stated.

“Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction. Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress.”

The letter argued that the removal indicates the type of conduct the whistleblower seeks to expose.

“Removing the experienced investigators who have worked this case for years and are now the subject-matter experts is exactly the sort of issue our client intended to blow the whistle on to begin with,” the letter said.

The Post said that neither the IRS nor the Department of Justice would comment on the letter.

Related:
FBI Dismisses Congress' Subpoena for File on Biden Bribes, Issues Shocking Letter Instead

Last month, Lytle released a letter from the whistleblower saying he wanted to discuss “preferential treatment” in Hunter Biden’s investigation and political interference from a top political appointee.

On Friday, CNN reported that an aide to a Republican member of the House Ways and Means Committee said the panel would meet soon with the whistleblower.

While the Republican House majority controls the Ways and Means Committee, Democrats control the Senate and the Senate Finance Committee.

But a spokesman for Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, chairman of the Finance Committee, said the panel’s leading Republican is, Idaho Republican Mike Crapo, is involved.

“The process is proceeding on a bipartisan basis with ranking member [Mike] Crapo’s staff,” Wyden spokesman Ryan Carey said, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Lone Star State Considering Own Currency - And It's Not Just Texans Who Could Use It
Taxi Driver Speaks Out: Prince Harry, Meghan's 'Car Chase' Story Unraveling Before Our Eyes
Bud Light, Budweiser Cans to Debut New Design as Company Scrambles to Win Back Customers: Report
Democrat Senator Has Alarming Interaction with Reporter After Exiting Elevator
Impeachment of Major Biden Admin Official Gaining Momentum - Key Republicans Say It's Time
See more...

Conversation