IRS Receives Report Detailing 'Sufficient Grounds' for Gates Foundation to Lose Tax-Exempt Status

Bill Gates has funded an entire patronage network of leftist allies through his infamous nonprofit, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Microsoft co-founder has used his billions to fund nefarious projects over the years, ranging from dimming the sun to promoting lab-grown mystery meat.

But the nonprofit’s tax-exempt status could grind to a halt if the IRS takes recent allegations of anti-white discrimination at the Gates Foundation seriously.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights sent a letter Tuesday to the tax agency, claiming that the Gates Foundation “is engaged in invidious racial discrimination that violates established public policy and thus renders it ineligible for tax-exempt status.”

The organization indeed funds and manages a prestigious scholarship opportunity called the Gates Scholarship, which is open to various racial identity groups — with the notable exception of white people.

“The Foundation is intentionally discriminating against white students by excluding them from the tuition assistance and specialized support that it provides to students of every other race or ethnicity,” the letter added.

“Such discrimination is sufficient grounds on its own for the IRS to revoke the Foundation’s tax-exempt status,” according to the letter.

Starting in 2017, the Gates Foundation started offering Gates Scholarships to “college-bound high school seniors,” but only those who are “African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian & Pacific Islander American, and/or Hispanic American.”

“The race-based nature of the Gates Scholarship is not an anomaly,” the letter added.

“Its racial classifications are merely a continuation of more than two decades of racial discrimination in the Foundation’s scholarship programs.”

White students are therefore missing the chance to win potentially life-altering scholarships because of the color of their skin.

“The Gates Scholarship (TGS) is a highly selective, last-dollar scholarship for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households,” the scholarship page said, according to an appendix in the letter.

Edward Blum, who serves as president of the American Alliance for Equal Rights, said in comments to The Daily Wire that the IRS “must act to uphold the law.”

“Organizations that discriminate based on race — whether their intentions are benevolent or not — are not eligible for public subsidies through the tax code,” Blum said.

If the Gates Foundation loses money as a result of this report, it would be just the latest threat to its bottom line under the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump recently scrapped or downsized most projects at the United States Agency for International Development, which bankrolled massive leftist nonprofits like the Gates Foundation.

Critics indeed said USAID had many programs laced with waste, fraud, abuse, and naked promotion of leftist ideological goals.

Gates blasted the decision to ax the agency in an appearance on “The View.”

“My foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and getting vaccines out, and, you know, there’s incredible people,” Gates noted.

“So, you know, hopefully we’ll get some of that work back in shape. In fact, if we don’t, you know, you could have literally millions of deaths.”

It’s not unlikely that the Gates Foundation is doing some helpful work in between their more subversive initiatives.

But if the organization wanted to protect funds for legitimate ends, they should have avoided the bizarre leftist pet projects, and especially the brazen racial discrimination that does appear to nakedly violate the law.

