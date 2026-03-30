Here Are the IRS Scams You May Face This Tax Season

The IRS warned Americans about a number of tax scams that may impact them this tax season if they are not careful.

The so-called “Dirty Dozen” tax scams for 2026, announced on March 5 by the IRS, was put before American taxpayers through an initiative called “Slam the Scam Day.”

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano said that the program “provides a great opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant and watch out for scams because thieves continuously adjust the pitches they use to take advantage of honest taxpayers.”

“For more than two decades, the IRS has used the Dirty Dozen list to flag emerging scams that taxpayers should watch out for,” he said.

Among the scams listed by the IRS was impersonation by email and text.

“Scammers send emails, direct messages (DMs), and texts that appear to be from the IRS, often using alarming language and QR codes that direct taxpayers to fake IRS websites,” the agency said.

From there, taxpayers will be tempted to click links or open attachments.

“As a reminder, never click any unsolicited communication claiming to be from the IRS, as it may install malware surreptitiously,” the agency said.

“These links may install malicious software, including ransomware, on a taxpayer’s personal device, potentially preventing access to their files or personal information.”

There were over 600 IRS impersonators on social media during fiscal year 2025 alone — and the agency doesn’t want anyone falling into their traps.

Another scam is the use of artificial intelligence for voice impersonation.

Whether by robocalls, voice mimicry, or spoofed caller ID, the scams “continue to evolve, including calls that use computer-generated tactics and spoofed caller ID to appear legitimate.”

The IRS noted that it usually contacts taxpayers by mail first, and that it never leaves urgent or threatening messages.

A new tax scam for this year is “abusive undistributed long-term capital gains claims.”

The increased abuse of Form 2439 allows “shareholders of certain investment funds or real estate trusts to claim a refundable credit for taxes paid on undistributed capital gains.”

“Identified schemes involve overstated or fabricated Form 2439 claims, including claims tied to organizations that are not legitimate investment funds or real estate trusts,” the agency added.

“The IRS has also seen fake claims falsely linked to real, well-known organizations. Improper claims may result in refund delays, audits, penalties, or enforcement action.”

Other scams included fake charities, misleading tax advice on social media, and “spear-phishing” campaigns targeting tax professionals.

Generally speaking, the IRS recommended that taxpayers protect themselves by avoiding unexpected links or attachments, as well as hanging up on suspicious calls.

The IRS also offered guidance on how to report scams.

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