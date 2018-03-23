The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

‘ISIS’ Attacker Killed After Bloody Hostage Situation at a Supermarket

By Rebekah Baker
March 23, 2018 at 8:30am

Print

At least three people are dead and at least a dozen more injured after a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State held people hostage in a southern France supermarket, The Sun reported.

According to reports, Redouane Lakdim, 26, hijacked a car Friday morning, killing one passenger and injuring the driver. He then attacked police officers who were jogging near the city of Carcassonne. He fired six shots at the officers while screaming “Vengeance for Syria!”

“The police were not in uniform but were wearing athletic clothes with police insignia. One police officer was shot in the shoulder, but the injury was not serious,” ABC News reported.

The attacker went from there to Trebes, and entered the local Super U shop. “I am a soldier of Daesh (Islamic State)!” he screamed when he entered the store, BBC reported. He proceeded to shoot and kill the shop’s butcher.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Another witness said Lakdim yelled, “Allahu Akbar (God is greatest), I’ll kill you all,” according to The Sun.

Hundreds of police officers surrounded the area after Lakdim took an unknown number of people inside the shop as hostages.

According to authorities, he demanded the release of Islamic State Paris attacker Salah Abdeslam.

Witnesses at the scene report that police brought the hostage taker’s mother to the supermarket to persuade him to stop, The Sun reported.

“She’s gone to talk to him – to try and get him to drop his weapons, and give up,” the witness said. “His sister is there too.”

After an hours-long standoff, officers stormed the building and killed the gunman.

“Interior Minister Gerard Collomb confirmed that the attacker had been shot dead and three other people were killed,” BBC reported.

RELATED: FBI Refused to Charge Islamist Teen, Then Monday He Killed a Child, Stabbed 2 Others

According to BBC, the Moroccan suspect was known to French authorities.

“He was known for petty crimes. We had monitored him and thought there was no radicalisation,” said Interior Minister Gérard Collomb.

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that all evidence suggests this was a terror attack.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Islamic State group, Islamic Terrorism

By: Rebekah Baker on March 23, 2018 at 8:30am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Rebekah Baker

Jim Caviezel Goes Public With Reason He Plays So Many Biblical Roles

Rebekah Baker

Raw Video of Farrakhan and Maxine Waters Leaks, Leaves Her in Difficult Position

Randy DeSoto

Developing: GOP Senator Lays Out Conditions to Impeach Trump

Chris Agee

rob o'neill, david hogg

SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Responds to Anti-Gunners in Blunt Series of Messages

Dr. Mark Hendrickson

donald trump

President Trump’s First Major Economic Mistake

Rebekah Baker

CNBC Director Arrested for Felony After 18-Year-Old Nanny’s Friend Finds Rigged Tissue Box in Bathroom

Rebekah Baker

Student’s Plan for Anti-Gun School Administrators Makes National News

Randy DeSoto

mark zuckerberg

Ad Group Representing 3,000 Brands Threatens to Leave Facebook

Recently Posted