ISIS Leader Responsible for the Deaths of 4 Americans Just Paid the Ultimate Price

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2021 at 8:21am
A terrorist who claimed responsibility for the deaths of four American soldiers in a 2017 attack in the African country of Niger has been killed by French forces.

President Emmanuel Macron of France announced Wednesday that Adnan Abu Walid al Sahraoui, the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, had been targeted in August.

“It’s another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” Macron announced in a French-language tweet, according to The New York Times.

The Sahel is an area south of the Sahara Desert where France has a longstanding military presence, the Times noted.

“The nation is thinking tonight of all its heroes who died for France in the Sahel in the Serval and Barkhane operations, of the bereaved families, of all of its wounded. Their sacrifice is not in vain. With our African, European and American partners, we will continue this fight,” Macron’s post added, according to Sky News.

In addition to the 2017 attack, al Sahraoui was accused of ordering the deaths of six French charity workers and a driver in Niger in August 2020.

Al Sahroui was targeted in an attack on a motorbike that took place between August 17 and August 22 in Mali, an African country that borders Niger, French minister for the armed forces Florence Parly said, according to CNN.

The operation took place between August 17 and 22, 2021, Parly said.

The strike was carried out by Barkhane, France’s Mali-based counter-terrorism force, Parly said, according to Reuters.

The group, called ISIS-GS by the U.S., was designated as a foreign terrorist organization in 2018. The U.S. had posted a $5 million reward for information leading to al Sahroui’s capture.

In addition to the four American soldiers, the October 2017 assault killed five soldiers of the Niger armed forces.

According to a report by CBS, the Americans were killed as part of a mission hunting al Sahroui.

Army Sgt. LaDavid Johnson, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgts. Bryan Black and Dustin Wright “gave their last full measure of devotion to our country and died with honor while actively engaging the enemy,” according to a Department of Defense report that reprimanded commanders involved in planning the mission that resulted in their deaths.

“The investigation report also shows how Nigerien and French units assisted without hesitation to support the troops in contact and very likely saved the lives of U.S. and Nigerien Soldiers, several of whom were wounded in the attack,” the report said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation