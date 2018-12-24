ISIS Threatens Attack Just Days Before Christmas

The Islamic State, which regularly targets Western symbols in its propaganda, is now using Santa as the image it targets in an appeal for violence against Christians.

An image posted by the al-Taqwa Media Foundation shows a red bus with the words “Islamic State” upon it and the flag of the Islamic State on the side of the bus. The bus is shown chasing Santa.

“The Christian holidays are approaching… and the lone lions are lying in wait,” reads the text on the image, PJ Media reported.

The same group had earlier issued an image of Santa being shot to death by a jihadist. “O pigs of the cross, the day is near when your carnage will be gifts for your children,” that image said.

The Islamic State did not confine its propaganda to the symbol of Christmas. In England, it targeted the symbol of power — the Houses of Parliament.

A poster released there by the Islamic State showed what appeared to be an explosion engulfing the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. The text on the poster read, “O Muslim, Kill the Crusaders in their festival,” The Sun reported.

The Islamic State did not ignore New York City, one of its favorite targets for propaganda.

#ISIS Threatens the #West and #Europe with a drone propaganda poster, as we know the recent incidents of #Gatwickairport With flight delays were drones. pic.twitter.com/MUmC9p9TvW — Freddy (@Freddy89540119) December 22, 2018

Coming on the heels of incidents at London’s Gatwick Airport in which drones kept planes grounded for days, the Islamic State released an image of a drone bringing a package to New York City.

The image says the sender was “the Islamic State” and also includes images of New York City in chaos, The Sun reported.

Last year, the Islamic State used images of Times Square in propaganda released in November that called for attacks against Christians.

The Christmas season usually incvludses an upswing in propaganda rleated to the West.

“O Crusaders, you have realized the danger of the Islamic State. But you did not know the treatment, and you will not know the treatment, because there is no treatment!” one poster read. “By fighting it, it gets stronger, and by leaving it, it blooms and stretches more.”

Some Islamic State propaganda featured Chérif Chekatt, who attacked a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, killing five people. He was later killed by police.

The Islamic State calls for hits adherents to model themselves after him, saying “an unexploded ordnance in your land modifies a thousand operations in our territory.”

“This will not be the last of the attacks… in Europe and America they will not be pleased,” the Islamic State said in its magazine.

“We remind Muslims in the lands of kuffaar (unbelievers) to take advantage of the coming days. There are many gatherings of infidels in their festivals… take your war to the Crusaders,” the message read.

