Rapper Nikki Minaj speaks at the US Mission to the United Nations in New York City on Nov. 18, 2025.
Rapper Nikki Minaj speaks at the US Mission to the United Nations in New York City on Nov. 18, 2025. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Islamic Militants Attack Another Church in Nigeria Hours After Nikki Minaj Condemned Persecution

 By Michael Austin  November 26, 2025 at 3:00am
Just hours after rapper Nikki Minaj condemned the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, yet another Islamic attack on the believers unfolded in the war-torn African nation.

The town of Eruku in central Nigeria experienced an attack on Tuesday evening from militants which resulted in at least two deaths, as well as the kidnapping of a pastor and some congregants of Christ Apostolic Church, per a report from the Independent.

Police found one person fatally shot in a church, while another was discovered fatally shot in a bush nearby.

Witnesses said there were at least three dead congregants.

Warning: The below video may be disturbing to some readers.

“They later rounded up some worshippers, including the pastor, and took them into the bush,” a congregant named Joseph Bitrus said in a phone interview with Reuters.

The outlet was able to verify video showing a service of Christ Apostolic Church interrupted by gunfire as attendees took cover.

This latest attack against Nigerian Christians occurred as world leaders, including President Donald Trump, voiced renewed concern over the persecution of Christians by Islamic forces.

Nikki Minaj, an American-based rapper born in Trinidad and Tobago, recently became an unexpected voice backing the Trump administration policy of labeling Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

The artist posted a screenshot of a Truth Social writeup from Trump and announced her appreciation for the move.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” Minaj said.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

Minaj also addressed the American mission to the United Nations on Tuesday to “shine a spotlight on the deadly threats faced by thousands of Christians in Nigeria,” according to a report from CNN.

Trump has also repeatedly floated sending the American military into Nigeria to suppress the Islamic violence.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”

