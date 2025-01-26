This Isn't the Best Road Rage of All Time, But It Is 100 Percent the Funniest

A video of the most amusing road rage one can probably imagine circulated online in recent days.

The viral post, shared two years ago by the X account No Context Humans and circulating again earlier this month, showed dashcam footage of a driver engaged in road rage.

The driver, who was in a small truck, pulled rapidly in front of a van and forced the latter vehicle to come to a halt in the middle of a multi-lane roadway.

The two men in another car with the dashcam were chatting about the incident in Russian.

At first, the driver of the small truck climbed out of his vehicle and seemingly demanded to fight the driver of the van.

But as he was approaching the window, multiple individuals dressed as cartoon characters, presumably from the van, came around to the other side to teach him a lesson.

The road rager was helpless as grown adults dressed as characters like Spongebob and Mickey Mouse started landing blows, forcing him to the ground.

The men watching the beating from the safety of their car started laughing uncontrollably.

When they finally had enough, the cartoon characters returned to the van, leaving the road rager sitting dazed on the expressway.

At one point he even appeared to check for blood dripping from his face.

The van managed to pull around the truck and continue on its journey as the road rager got up and walked angrily once more toward his vehicle.

This has to be the funniest road rage, this is from Russia. It might be old & you may have seen it before, but the occupants of the van will have you in stitches. pic.twitter.com/F0mnG5tAKA — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 20, 2025

As it turns out, this incident indeed took place in Russia just over a decade ago, according to The Moscow Times.

The English-language and Russian-language independent newspaper, which is based in Amsterdam, said that the road rage occurred in the city of Chelyabinsk, Siberia, around 2:30 a.m. one Saturday morning in 2014.

The outlet summarized that the two witnesses with the dashcam were chatting about upcoming municipal elections until they encountered the scene.

“Thank you for waking me up!” one of them reportedly said.

Viral dashcam footage often comes from Russia since almost everyone in the country has dashcams in their car, according to one 2013 report from Wired.

Russia has a lax and sometimes corrupt law enforcement apparatus, while the country’s justice system usually favors drivers who can provide video evidence of traffic incidents, according to Wired.

Several motorists in Chelyabinsk were able to record another viral video of a meteor hurtling through the sky above their city because of the prevalence of dashcams.

