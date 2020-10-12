With 22 days until the Nov. 3 election, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to momentarily forget which office he is seeking when addressing supporters on Monday in Ohio.

The Trump campaign shared video of Biden’s gaffe at a podium in Toledo during a drive-in rally:

Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

In an impassioned declaration, the soon-to-be-78-year-old made a head-scratching statement.

“You know, we have to come together,” Biden said as he scratched his own head. “That’s why I’m running. I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”

A moment later, he seemed to correct himself, saying, “When I ran as a proud Democrat for vice president, and I’m running as a proud Democrat for president. Well, I promise you this, I will govern as an American president.”

The moment was another gaffe for a man who is already dogged by questions about his cognitive functioning.

This actually isn’t the first time the Democratic presidential candidate has claimed to be running for the Senate this year.

In February, Biden told a crowd in South Carolina that he wanted their votes to elevate him to the upper house of Congress.

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama to the presidency, and I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help,” he said in February.

“Where I come from, you don’t get far unless you ask. My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, you can vote for the other” — the last word appeared to be a mashup of “Biden” and “guy.”

“Give me a look, though,” he added.

Joe Biden: “My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate…if you don’t like me, you can vote for the other Biden.” Joe Biden is running for… Senate? pic.twitter.com/7EcO3ajAOu — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 25, 2020

Biden, also in South Carolina, introduced a Democratic Senate candidate as the next “president” in the same week.

“Folks, now we need to stand behind Jaime Harrison, the next president of the United …” he said, before correcting himself. “Next senator — South Carolina.”

Joe Biden does it again… “Jaime Harrison, the next President of the United St—the next Senator of South Carolina” Last week he said he was running for the Senate pic.twitter.com/XN32zFDJa7 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) March 1, 2020

Seven months later, and a bazillion gaffes and brain freezes further along, Biden is now on a trajectory to potentially become the president should voters choose him next month.

Yet the country is no closer to knowing if questions about his cognitive health are valid, as his health status has been protected by his campaign, the not-so-nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates and the establishment media.

The latter has protected Biden from himself and hidden statements like the one he made Monday from so many voters.

Establishment media coverage of his Senate declaration on Monday was nowhere to be found.

Neither was Biden’s statement on Friday in Nevada, when he apparently forgot where he was and misstated that he was in Arizona while ducking court-packing questions.

Biden saying he’s addressing the people of Arizona… When in fact he’s in Nevada…pic.twitter.com/JMAOnL8GQq — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 10, 2020

If he defeats President Donald Trump on Nov. 3, Biden will have the country’s nuclear codes, a frightening proposition given his frequent mental lapses.

The fact that he has a real shot at winning is perhaps in and of itself a serious crisis for this country.

