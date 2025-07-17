President Donald Trump reportedly confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a military strike on a Catholic church in Gaza that killed civilians.

“It was not a positive reaction,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

Leavitt confirmed that Trump called Netanyahu directly to express his anger.

“He called Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning to address the strikes on that church in Gaza,” Leavitt said, according to CNN and Politico.

She continued, “The prime minister agreed to put out a statement that it was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic Church.”

Leavitt told reporters that Netanyahu had acknowledged the strike was in error.

The strike on Gaza’s Holy Family Church sparked international condemnation.

“The [Israel Defense Forces] makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them,” the IDF said Thursday.

The military admitted the church was mistakenly struck by fragments from a shell.

Are you pro-Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (93 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

“An initial inquiry… suggests that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The cause of the incident is under review,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the IDF had acknowledged “damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene.”

The Vatican also responded with a message from Pope Leo XIV.

In a message Thursday, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said the Pope was “deeply saddened” by the attack.

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father prays for the consolation of those who grieve and for the recovery of the injured,” Parolin said.

Israeli leadership later issued a statement expressing condolences for those lost.

“Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church,” Netanyahu’s office said.

“Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful,” the statement read.

“We are grateful to Pope Leo for his words of comfort.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.