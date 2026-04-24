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Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on April 14, 2026, in Jerusalem, Israel.
Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on April 14, 2026, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Erik Marmor / Getty Images)

Israel Appoints Its First Ever 'Special Envoy to Christian World' After Controversial Incidents

 By Randy DeSoto  April 24, 2026 at 2:04pm
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Israel announced on Thursday the appointment of its first “special envoy to the Christian world” following some recent embarrassing incidents directed at the faith’s adherents.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar appointed veteran diplomat George Deek to the newly created role, saying the move is “intended to deepen Israel’s ties with Christian communities around the world.”

“He is a member of the Arab-Christian community in Jaffa and has been active in this society since a young age. His father, Yosef Deek, was the chairman of the Christian-Orthodox community in Jaffa and Israel for many years,” the Foreign Ministry said of George Deek.

“The State of Israel attaches great importance to its relations with the Christian world and with its Christian friends around the world. I am confident that George, an esteemed and experienced diplomat, will contribute greatly to deepening the friendship and strengthening the ties between the State of Israel and the Christian world,” Sa’ar said, according to a translation.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Forces stated that one of its soldiers who took a sledgehammer to a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, and another who photographed him doing it, would be removed from combat operations and imprisoned for 30 days.

In addition to that incident earlier this week, Israeli police initially blocked Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic official in the Holy Land, and other senior clergy from conducting a Palm Sunday service at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre due to wartime restrictions, The Times of Israel reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, granting the clergy “full and immediate access” to the site.

The Times of Israel further reported that “a 2024 Annual Report by the Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue documented 111 reported cases of attacks against Christians, including 46 physical attacks, 35 attacks against church properties, and 13 cases of harassment.”

Most perpetrators appeared to belong to the ultra-Orthodox and national-religious communities, and they directed their attacks primarily at Christian clergy members or people wearing visible Christian symbols.

Netanyahu posted Monday on social media in response to the Jesus statue incident, “Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms.”

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The prime minister also noted that Israel allows for religious freedom, unlike many other nations in the region. “All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region,” he wrote.

The Times of Israel reported, “Israel’s Christians account for 1.9 percent of the country’s population, and grew by 0.7% from 2023 to 2024, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported in December. Some 184,200 Christians currently live in Israel, according to the CBS. Nazareth has the largest Christian population with 18,900, followed by Haifa (18,800), Jerusalem (13,400) and Nof HaGalil (10,800).”

Among the American electorate, white evangelical Christians have the most favorable view of Israel at 65 percent support, with those who adhere to the Jewish faith coming in close behind at 64 percent, according to a Pew Research Center poll published this month.

An NBC News survey published last month determined that 57 percent of Democrats view Israel negatively, while 54 percent of Republicans view the Jewish state positively.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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