Israel Appoints Its First Ever 'Special Envoy to Christian World' After Controversial Incidents

Israel announced on Thursday the appointment of its first “special envoy to the Christian world” following some recent embarrassing incidents directed at the faith’s adherents.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar appointed veteran diplomat George Deek to the newly created role, saying the move is “intended to deepen Israel’s ties with Christian communities around the world.”

“He is a member of the Arab-Christian community in Jaffa and has been active in this society since a young age. His father, Yosef Deek, was the chairman of the Christian-Orthodox community in Jaffa and Israel for many years,” the Foreign Ministry said of George Deek.

“The State of Israel attaches great importance to its relations with the Christian world and with its Christian friends around the world. I am confident that George, an esteemed and experienced diplomat, will contribute greatly to deepening the friendship and strengthening the ties between the State of Israel and the Christian world,” Sa’ar said, according to a translation.

שר החוץ גדעון סער מינה את ג׳ורג׳ דיק לשליח מיוחד לעולם הנוצרי. המינוי נועד להעמיק את קשרי ישראל עם קהילות נוצריות בעולם. דיק, דיפלומט ותיק בעל 18 שנות ניסיון, שימש עד לאחרונה כשגריר ישראל באזרבייג׳ן והיה השגריר הנוצרי הראשון בתולדות ישראל. הוא זכה באות המנהל המצטיין של משרד… pic.twitter.com/ScMFBnRC6K — משרד החוץ (@IsraelHebrew) April 23, 2026

Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Forces stated that one of its soldiers who took a sledgehammer to a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, and another who photographed him doing it, would be removed from combat operations and imprisoned for 30 days.

In addition to that incident earlier this week, Israeli police initially blocked Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic official in the Holy Land, and other senior clergy from conducting a Palm Sunday service at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre due to wartime restrictions, The Times of Israel reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, granting the clergy “full and immediate access” to the site.

The Times of Israel further reported that “a 2024 Annual Report by the Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue documented 111 reported cases of attacks against Christians, including 46 physical attacks, 35 attacks against church properties, and 13 cases of harassment.”

Most perpetrators appeared to belong to the ultra-Orthodox and national-religious communities, and they directed their attacks primarily at Christian clergy members or people wearing visible Christian symbols.

Netanyahu posted Monday on social media in response to the Jesus statue incident, “Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms.”

The prime minister also noted that Israel allows for religious freedom, unlike many other nations in the region. “All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region,” he wrote.

As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region. Yesterday, like the… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 20, 2026

The Times of Israel reported, “Israel’s Christians account for 1.9 percent of the country’s population, and grew by 0.7% from 2023 to 2024, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported in December. Some 184,200 Christians currently live in Israel, according to the CBS. Nazareth has the largest Christian population with 18,900, followed by Haifa (18,800), Jerusalem (13,400) and Nof HaGalil (10,800).”

Among the American electorate, white evangelical Christians have the most favorable view of Israel at 65 percent support, with those who adhere to the Jewish faith coming in close behind at 64 percent, according to a Pew Research Center poll published this month.

An NBC News survey published last month determined that 57 percent of Democrats view Israel negatively, while 54 percent of Republicans view the Jewish state positively.

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