Israel Awakens: IDF Carries Out Furious Retribution

 By Jack Davis  October 8, 2023 at 4:26am
As the death toll of Israelis killed by invading Hamas terrorists continued to rise, the Israel Defense Forces lashed out at Hamas locations in Gaza.

Late Saturday, the IDF said it attacked two high-rise towers in the Gaza Strip, after attacking two others earlier in the day. All were sites used by Hamas, according to the Times of Israel.

Among Israel’s initial targets was the Palestine Tower, a high-rise building that housed apartments and media offices. It collapsed after being struck, according to CNN.

The casualty figures are expected to rise.

As of about 1 p.m. Sunday in Israel (6 a.m. Eastern time), 350 Israelis were reported dead, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, after attacks that rocked 22 army bases and towns in southern Israel.

The Palestinian health ministry reported 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,697 injured, according to CNN, but did not give a breakdown between fighters and civilians.

Will Israel finally defeat Hamas?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will take mighty vengeance for this black day,” CNN reported.

“I tell Hamas, you are responsible for the wellbeing of captives, Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them,” Netanyahu said, declaring that Israel would leave Hamas-connected sites “islands of ruins.”

“Residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere,” he said, according to CNN.

In a post on the social media platform Telegram, Hamas said it sent more than 150 rockets into Israel Saturday evening, including some that hit locations in Tel Aviv, CNN reported.

Former IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus called the Hamas attack a “Pearl Harbor type of moment” for Israel.

“The entire system failed. It’s not just one component. It’s the entire defense architecture that evidently failed to provide the necessary defense for Israeli civilians,” he said, according to CNN.

Early Sunday, Haaretz reported that early Israeli forces attacked mosques in Gaza that were used by Hamas.

Haaretz also reported that air strikes turned back more fighters who tried to enter Israel Saturday night.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
