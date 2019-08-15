Israel Bans Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from Entering the Country Ahead of Upcoming Trip

Top Israeli officials made the message clear on Thursday:

Radical Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will not be allowed into the country for a planned visit, according to the Times of Israel.

And their reasoning was brutally simple.

“Israel has decided — we won’t enable the members of Congress members to enter the country,” Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told an Israeli broadcaster, the newspaper reported.

“We won’t allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter Israel. In principle, this is a very justified decision.”

As the liberal Huffington Post noted, the two Democrats are “among Israel’s sharpest critics in Washington.”

Omar’s repeated comments about supposed Israeli influence on American lawmakers led to a controversy that resulted in the House of Representatives passing an all-encompassing “anti-hate” resolution back in March.

Tlaib has been a vocal supporter of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, which aims to attack Israel economically and culturally.

In July, a House resolution opposing the BDS movement passed overwhelmingly, over the votes of Tlaib, Omar and their fellow “squad members” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

The two lawmakers had been scheduled to arrive in Israel this weekend to visit Jerusalem, the West Bank and other sites, according to USA Today.

In a Twitter post on Thursday before the Israeli decision was announced, President Donald Trump said the congresswoman should not be allowed into the country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump wrote. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Naturally, social media reactions feature plenty of liberal supporters of Tlaib and Omar, but many agreed with Israel’s decision.

Again, common sense prevails? Israel is Netanyahu ‘s family..how can u really expect him or his family 2 welcome into their home Anti-Israel renegades with open arms advocating boycott & destruction of the family? The appropriate response has been issued…no entry. — Robert Hardin (@HOOAH69) August 15, 2019

Best news of the day!!! Why would these two anti-Semitic woman need to go to Israel on tax payers money! Are they looking to make amends for their anti-Semitic statements? Not really trustworthy. — G Ruff (@glo56ruffner) August 15, 2019

Regardless of how the reactions play out, Israel has made its position clear.

It’s going to be interesting to see how American Democrats deal with it.

