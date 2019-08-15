SECTIONS
Israel Bans Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from Entering the Country Ahead of Upcoming Trip

By Joe Saunders
Published August 15, 2019 at 8:54am
Top Israeli officials made the message clear on Thursday:

Radical Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will not be allowed into the country for a planned visit, according to the Times of Israel.

And their reasoning was brutally simple.

“Israel has decided — we won’t enable the members of Congress members to enter the country,” Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told an Israeli broadcaster, the newspaper reported.

“We won’t allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter Israel. In principle, this is a very justified decision.”

As the liberal Huffington Post noted, the two Democrats are “among Israel’s sharpest critics in Washington.”

Omar’s repeated comments about supposed Israeli influence on American lawmakers led to a controversy that resulted in the House of Representatives passing an all-encompassing “anti-hate” resolution back in March.

Tlaib has been a vocal supporter of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, which aims to attack Israel economically and culturally.

In July, a House resolution opposing the BDS movement passed overwhelmingly, over the votes of Tlaib, Omar and their fellow “squad members” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

The two lawmakers had been scheduled to arrive in Israel this weekend to visit Jerusalem, the West Bank and other sites, according to USA Today.

In a Twitter post on Thursday before the Israeli decision was announced, President Donald Trump said the congresswoman should not be allowed into the country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump wrote. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!

Naturally, social media reactions feature plenty of liberal supporters of Tlaib and Omar, but many agreed with Israel’s decision.

Regardless of how the reactions play out, Israel has made its position clear.

It’s going to be interesting to see how American Democrats deal with it.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







