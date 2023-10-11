Share
News

Israel Begins 'Massively Arming' Civilians, Will Hand Out 10,000 Rifles

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2023 at 8:40am
Share

As Israel braces for a long war ahead, its government will be arming its civilians.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Tuesday his ministry will buy 10,000 rifles for civilian security teams, according to the Times of Israel.

The guns will be prioritized for towns near Israel’s borders, cities with mixed populations of Jews and Arabs, and West Bank settlements.

About 4,000 of what Ben Gvir called assault rifles have been purchased. Helmets and bulletproof vests will also be issued.

“We will turn the world upside down so that towns are protected. I have given instructions for massively arming the civilian security teams to provide solutions for towns and cities, and so as not to leave towns unprotected, preparations will be made for a Guardian of the Walls 2,”  Ben Gvir said, referring to internal violence that accompanied the May 2021 military action with Hamas.

Trending:
Speculation Runs Rampant as Biden Shows Up Over an Hour Late for Big Israel Speech

The ministry’s action comes after reports that some communities attacked by Hamas terrorists on Saturday did not have rifles for their defense because the Israeli government had been repossessing them due to issues with theft.

On Saturday, Hamas terrorists attacked settlements across southern Israel. On Wednesday, Israeli officials announced that the death toll from the attacks had reached 1,200 people, according to the Times of Israel. The latest figures estimated 3,000 people were wounded and 150 were taken to Gaza as hostages.

Israel, which has repeatedly bombed Gaza since the slaughter on Saturday, has indicated it is prepared to launch a ground war in Gaza, as noted by Haaretz.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said  “all constraints” were off when the offensive began.

Do you believe the Second Amendment is crucial for the preservation of America?

“We have taken control of the situation and are transitioning to a full-scale offensive,” Gallant said.

The extent of the breach of Israel’s security was so vast that fighting continues in southern Israel between members of the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas terrorists, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Wednesday, the Times of Israel reported.

Hagari said 18 terrorists were killed in Israel over the past 24 hours.

Related:
Lindsey Graham Declares 'We're in a Religious War,' Suggests Israel 'Level the Place'

“These are the same terrorists who did not flee back to Gaza. They are in hiding places, near the border. That’s why the scans are [taking place] with a large number of troops. There are tens of thousands of [IDF] fighters in the area surrounding Gaza,” he said.

Israel also faces a potential conflict to the north, where the terrorist group Hezbollah is headquartered. Rocket and mortar fire from Syria and Lebanon drew an Israeli response.


On Tuesday, Israeli officials showed the media the extent of the devastation in the kibbutz of Kfar Aza, which had about 750 people living there prior to Saturday’s massacre, according to Reuters.

“Mothers, fathers, babies, young families killed in their beds, in the protection room, in the dining room, in their garden,” Israeli Major General Itai Veruv said Tuesday.

“It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre,” Veruv said, saying some of the dead were decapitated.

Avidor Schwartzman, a Kfar Aza attack survivor, said he emerged from a safe room in his house with his wife and infant daughter when the Israeli military rescued them after 20 hours.

“There were bodies everywhere. Dead bodies everywhere. We saw our little piece of paradise, our little piece of heaven, was totally burnt – burnt and with blood everywhere,” Schwartzman said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jim Jordan Loses Speaker Nomination in Closely Contested Vote
Lindsey Graham Declares 'We're in a Religious War,' Suggests Israel 'Level the Place'
Israel Begins 'Massively Arming' Civilians, Will Hand Out 10,000 Rifles
Two Teens Hospitalized After Carjacking Goes Very Wrong, Police Say
House Republican Wears Letter A on Shirt After 'Being Demonized for My Vote'
See more...

Conversation