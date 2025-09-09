Israel Carries Out Strike in Qatar After Getting Green Light from Trump: Report

Israel launched a Tuesday airstrike in Qatar that it claims killed multiple Hamas leaders.

The attack involved more than 10 Israeli Air Force fighter jets that bombed a structure in Doha where Hamas leaders were gathered, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel notified the United States before it the attack, a White House official said.

According to the Times of Israel, President Donald Trump “gave the green light” for the raid, citing a report on Israeli media.

A Monday terror attack in Jerusalem was a catalyst for the attack, the Times of Israel reported.

“The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister held that the operation was fully justified given that this Hamas leadership was the one that initiated and organized the October 7 massacre and has continually launched murderous attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens since then, including claiming responsibility for the murder of our citizens in yesterday’s attack in Jerusalem,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement, saying that when the opportunity to strike presented itself, they approved the raid.

Reported footage of the Israeli airstrike that targeted Hamas’ leadership in Doha today. pic.twitter.com/vm0E4fepjZ — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 9, 2025

Longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, whom Israel attempted to assassinate in 1997, was among the targets.

CNN reported that Hamas’ chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya was among the targets, but that results of the strike are not yet confirmed.

The Israel Defense Forces called the attack “a precise strike.”

Today Israel Attack on Qatar Was An Important message,that if you kill or harm an Israeli Citizen, or kill a non Israeli Jewish person, will find you and will kill you like a dog , no matter where you are hiding, end of discussion. if you takes ours, we will take yours, you drop… pic.twitter.com/MakdIwxmPA — Daniel Alwan (@realDanielAlwan) September 9, 2025

The Jersualem Post noted that Hamas sources claim their negotiators survived.

Israeli officials, however, report that Hamas leaders were killed, and that between four and eight leaders were in the apartment that was destroyed.

“Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” Qatar said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

Qatar has served as a key go-between in Gaza ceasefire talks.

After the attack, the U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued a shelter-in-place order, according to CNN.

An Israel statement said the attack was “a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

