Israel Comes Under Attack Again, This Time from the North

 By Johnathan Jones  October 11, 2023 at 12:01pm
The Israeli Defense Forces are not only attempting to protect citizens from encroaching Hamas militants active in Gaza but are now battling Hezbollah aggression originating from its northern border with Lebanon, according to reports.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Times of Israel reported that the IDF had been targeted by the terror group with anti-tank missiles. The guided missiles were directed at the northern Israeli village of Arab al-Aramshe.

Israeli forces responded with a drone strike inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah confirmed it had fired the anti-tank missiles and claimed “a large number of confirmed casualties” had been inflicted.

That claim had not been corroborated as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hezbollah also said the missiles were fired in response to an IDF operation in southern Lebanon that killed a number of terrorists during a skirmish there on Monday.

Later on Wednesday, reports began to circulate that Hezbollah had launched aircraft into Israel.

Will Israel be victorious?

It was initially reported that paragliders might have crossed into Israel, such as those from Hamas who landed and massacred more than 250 Israeli citizens at a music festival Saturday.

It is believed the aerial objects picked up on radar might have been drones that originated in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has a stronghold.

The IDF only confirmed that defense radar had detected objects over its skies.

But ultimately what those objects were is still unclear.

The Times of Israel published a separate bulletin on Wednesday on the state of hostilities in the north that reads:

“The situation in the north remains unclear, but here is what we think we know so far:

“Several aircraft may have infiltrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon. We still don’t know how many drones infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon, but drones can set off alerts in multiple areas as they fly with an unpredictable path.”

The bulletin concluded, “Residents in every town in northern Israel are being told to shelter in reinforced rooms and wait there.”

Rockets have been fired into Israel from Lebanon since Monday — two days after Hamas militants first invaded from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,200 Israelis and an unknown number of kidnappings.

The IDF is not only facing the threat of further violence from Hamas and the potential for more attacks from Lebanon, but also attacks from inside Syria.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that mortar fire that originated in Syria on Tuesday was met with artillery fire.

Fourteen Americans had been confirmed killed in Israel as of Wednesday, while more remained missing, Yahoo News reported.

 

 

Conversation