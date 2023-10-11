The Israeli Defense Forces are not only attempting to protect citizens from encroaching Hamas militants active in Gaza but are now battling Hezbollah aggression originating from its northern border with Lebanon, according to reports.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Times of Israel reported that the IDF had been targeted by the terror group with anti-tank missiles. The guided missiles were directed at the northern Israeli village of Arab al-Aramshe.

Israeli forces responded with a drone strike inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah confirmed it had fired the anti-tank missiles and claimed “a large number of confirmed casualties” had been inflicted.

That claim had not been corroborated as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hezbollah also said the missiles were fired in response to an IDF operation in southern Lebanon that killed a number of terrorists during a skirmish there on Monday.

Later on Wednesday, reports began to circulate that Hezbollah had launched aircraft into Israel.

Aircraft infiltration alerts continue to sound across northern Israel pic.twitter.com/wkbWuqGY0k — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 11, 2023

Will Israel be victorious? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (185 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

It was initially reported that paragliders might have crossed into Israel, such as those from Hamas who landed and massacred more than 250 Israeli citizens at a music festival Saturday.

Believed to be drones that set off the alerts in northern Israel, not paragliders. Rocket attack from Gaza also set off alert south of Haifa. Terror infiltration alert in one town on Lebanon border. Further details unclear. — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 11, 2023

It is believed the aerial objects picked up on radar might have been drones that originated in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has a stronghold.

The IDF only confirmed that defense radar had detected objects over its skies.

🚨A report was recieved regarding a suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

But ultimately what those objects were is still unclear.

The Times of Israel published a separate bulletin on Wednesday on the state of hostilities in the north that reads:

“The situation in the north remains unclear, but here is what we think we know so far:

“Several aircraft may have infiltrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon. We still don’t know how many drones infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon, but drones can set off alerts in multiple areas as they fly with an unpredictable path.”

The bulletin concluded, “Residents in every town in northern Israel are being told to shelter in reinforced rooms and wait there.”

Rockets have been fired into Israel from Lebanon since Monday — two days after Hamas militants first invaded from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,200 Israelis and an unknown number of kidnappings.

Three flares now falling over the Israeli-Lebanon border.

I took this miles away from Tyre. pic.twitter.com/l2iVqpvplU — Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) October 11, 2023

The IDF is not only facing the threat of further violence from Hamas and the potential for more attacks from Lebanon, but also attacks from inside Syria.

🚨 BREAKING: Mortar shells were fired from Syria into the Golan Heights in northern Israel. Nobody was hurt. In response, the IDF is now attacking in Syria. Assad would be wise to stand down and avoid provoking Israel’s full wrath. — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 10, 2023

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that mortar fire that originated in Syria on Tuesday was met with artillery fire.

Fourteen Americans had been confirmed killed in Israel as of Wednesday, while more remained missing, Yahoo News reported.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.