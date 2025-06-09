Israel Cooks Up a Fitting Punishment for Greta Thunberg After Intercepting Her Boat

Israel is taking Greta Thunberg to the movies, but it may not be a film she wants to see.

On Monday, Thunberg was aboard a boat packed with activists that tried and failed to run Israel’s blockade of Gaza, claiming it was delivering food and medicine.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thunberg will receive a dose of education before she returns home.

“I congratulate the IDF for the quick and safe takeover of the ‘Madlan’ flotilla to prevent them from breaking the blockade and reaching the shores of Gaza,” he wrote, according to a translation of his post on X. The ship’s name was “Madleen.”

“I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod,” he wrote.

Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/pjWSr0lOsE — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

“It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself.

“The IDF will continue its war against the Hamas murderers with all its moral righteousness until they are subdued, all the hostages are released, and the security of the State of Israel is ensured.”

As noted by the Times of Israel, the boat — having refused to turn back despite multiple warnings — continued on its course for Gaza until Israeli forces took control of it early Monday.

The pro-Palestinian, Freedom Flotilla Coalition sponsored the ship, which had Thunberg, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, and French-Palestinian European Parliament Member Rima Hassan aboard.

Greta Thunberg’s so-called “freedom flotilla” encapsulates the delusion and hypocrisy surrounding the Israel-Gaza war. This isn’t a humanitarian mission—it’s a Mediterranean leisure cruise. Participants are smiling, swimming, and filming TikTok videos. This is self-serving… pic.twitter.com/eUzhsXW54r — Maccabee Task Force (@MacTaskForce) June 3, 2025

After arriving at Ashdod, the activists will be detained at a facility in Ramle before being deported, according to Adalah, a group representing the activists, according to the Associated Press.

Once the ship was stopped, the publicity surrounding what was expected began. For example, a pre-recorded message from Thunberg was posted on Facebook.

“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel,” Thunberg said in the video.

The “selfie yacht” of the “celebrities” is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries. While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included… pic.twitter.com/eEZSJJHVfd — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025



However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry mocked the stunt.

“With recent reports of a ‘celebrities yacht’ heading to Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify the following: The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to unauthorized vessels under a legal naval blockade, consistent with international law,” a post on X from the ministry said.

“The yacht is claiming that it is delivering humanitarian aid. In fact, it is a media gimmick for publicity (which includes less than a single truckload of aid) — a ‘selfie yacht,’” it posted.

The video which Thunberg is scheduled to see is culled from footage taken on Oct. 7, 2023, as Hamas terrorists butchered Israeli civilians. The video includes footage of murders and multiple other atrocities taking place.

