Israel Cracks Down on Foreign Media Outlets with New 'Zero Tolerance' Censorship Policy

Israel is placing strict limits on video that news organizations can take at the scene of Iranian missile attacks.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced the policy, which requires prior approval from “the Israel Police, the Government Press Office (GPO), and the military [Israel Defense Forces] censor,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

“In accordance with new zero-tolerance enforcement measures led by the national security minister and the police commissioner, any transmission — live or recorded — from areas under missile fire must receive explicit clearance from the IDF censor,” GPO Director Nitzan Chen said.

The new policy was enacted after missile attacks in Beersheba, Holon, and Ramat Gan.

In those incidents, footage was appearing on Al Jazeera. The Jerusalem Post report said CNN and The New York Times were targeted by the new rule in addition to Al Jazeera.

Although some photographers said they represented other outlets, Israeli officials said the footage was used by Al Jazeera, regardless of who might have recorded it.

On Tuesday, Israeli police confiscated photo equipment used by journalists in Haifa.

Al Jazeera has made an unauthorized broadcast of a rocket strike on an Israeli oil refinery compound, something no Israeli media outlet was allowed to do.

“Following the successful coordinated enforcement against Al Jazeera broadcasts and others that violate censorship instructions and harm state security, we are implementing a new policy: All foreign journalists who wish to broadcast from Israel during wartime must receive specific written approval from the military censor — not only for the broadcast itself, but for the precise location, as well,” Ben Gvir and Karhi said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded, criticizing the decision.

“Their decision to impose sweeping censorship will not be enforceable as long as people have cell phones with cameras, and it simply crushes the support that has emerged worldwide over the past week for the just war we are waging,” Lapid noted.

But Ben Gvir said broadcasts can be used as weapons.

“Broadcasts that show exactly where the missiles land on the State of Israel are a danger to the security of the state, and I expect that anyone who does this will be treated as someone who harms the security of the state,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

His office noted that the Haifa incident was resolved in favor of the media.

“The photographers and reporters on the spot were checked, and it was found that they were not Al Jazeera or Al Mayadeen reporters, but rather other foreign broadcasting channels, for which there is no blanket prohibition on filming – as long as they did not violate censorship regulations,” Ben Gvir’s office said.

Ben Gvir said there would be “zero tolerance” for celebrations supporting Iranian attacks.

“Zero patience for those who support Iran,” he said. “Supporting Iran is supporting terrorism, and those who support terrorism should be in custody.”

