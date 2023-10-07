Share
Israel Declares State of 'War' After Attack on Holy Land, Troops Being Mobilized

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  October 7, 2023 at 7:30am
Palestinian Hamas militants staged a surprise invasion of Israel Saturday, launching attacks on the southern part of the nation from land, sea and air.

More than 2,000 rockets rained down on cities across the nation as fighters — some in paragliders — crossed into the country in several locations, according to news reports.

At least 40 Israelis were reported dead, and 561 wounded, according to the Associated Press.

“Social media was replete with videos of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets and at least one dead Israeli soldier within Gaza being dragged and trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting ‘God is Greatest,’” the AP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on national TV and announced, “We are at war — Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

Netanyahu declared a mass army mobilization and promised, “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price”  for the attack.

Hours after the invasion, Israel staged massive retaliatory attacks on Gazan cities, killing at least one Palestinian, the New York Times reported.

Will Israel defeat Hamas?

The Times said the militants infiltrated at least seven Israeli communities and army bases.

It quoted an Israeli military spokesman, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, as saying the invaders had reached “the city of Sderot; the small towns of Kfar Azza, Nahal Oz, Magen, Beeri; the military bases of Reim and Zikim, which are close to towns of the same name; and the militarized border checkpoint at Erez.”

Fighting was still going on near several of those sites, Hecht said.

“A militant group in Gaza, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced Israeli soldiers were being held captive as the Israeli Defense Forces refused to comment on unverified videos circulating of hostages allegedly being taken by Hamas,” the Washington Post reported.

The Hamas attack came on Simchat Torah, “a normally joyous day when Jews complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll,” the AP reported.

It came just one day after the 50-year anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, “when Israel was also surprised by a complex Arab attack, leading to huge Israeli losses and soul-searching about the state of the country,” according to the New York Times.

 

 

