Israel Declares War for First Time in 50 Years

 By Joe Saunders  October 8, 2023 at 9:24am
After a massive surprise attack Saturday by the Hamas terrorist group, the state of Israel made it official on Sunday:

The country’s cabinet declared war on Hamas, authorizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a “massive response” to the murderous onslaught, according to CNN.

It’s the first such declaration in Israel since the Yom Kippur War in 1973, when the country was almost destroyed by a surprise attack launched from Syria to Israel’s north and Egypt to the Jewish state’s south.

The declaration comes after Hamas launched thousands of missiles and attacked communities in southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, a Hamas-run territory on the Mediterranean Sea at Israel’s border with Egypt.

The death toll of Israeli civilians and military personnel had passed 600 as of about 2 p.m. Sunday (7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time), according to the Times of Israel.

Will Israel destroy Hamas?

An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken prisoner.

A Hamas command told Al Jazeera that the goal of taking prisoners was to force Israel to release the Hamas terrorists it holds in its prisons.

But it’s unlikely Israel is going to be in the mood to negotiate any time soon.

Well before the cabinet voted for the declaration of war under the country’s Basic Law, Netanyahu used the word in an address to his country’s citizens.

“We will win this war, but the price will be unbearably heavy,” he said in a televised address Saturday night, according to the Times of Israel.

“Hamas wants to murder us all, murdering children and mothers in their homes, in their beds,” he said.

“What happened today has never been seen before in Israel and I will ensure it never happens again. The entire government supports this decision. The IDF will immediately use all its power to destroy Hamas’s capabilities,” he said.

“We will fight them to the bitter end and avenge this black day they plotted for Israel and its people.”

