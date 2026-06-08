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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump shake hands during a December meeting at the Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida.
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are pictured in a December file photo while meeting at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Southern Florida. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

Israel and Iran Comply with Trump's Demand, Halting Attacks

 By V. Saxena  June 8, 2026 at 8:49am
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Israel and Iran have reportedly once again agreed to stop striking one another after pressure from President Donald Trump.

Israel’s Channel 12 news station reported on social media about 8:20 a.m. Monday Eastern Time that Israel was halting strikes on Iran “at Trump’s request.”

However, the Channel 12 social media post noted that according to a senior Israeli official, separate strikes on Lebanon would continue “at full strength” — specifically mentioning a suburb of Beirut known as Dahiyeh.

“Senior Israeli official: At Trump’s request – Israel halts strikes on Iran. Strikes in southern Lebanon will continue in the coming days at full strength – we will also bomb Dahiyeh if the attacks on our settlements and citizens continue,” the post state, according to a translation.

The confirmation from Channel 12 came around the time that NBC News similarly reported that “Iran has declared an end to its military operations against Israel.”

Will the Iran war be over by the end of June?

The NBC report was filed a few hours after the U.S. president announced on the social media platform Truth Social that a reinstated ceasefire was imminent.

“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!” he wrote. “Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a ‘Final Deal’ is reached.”

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting,'” he added in another post.

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The ceasefire between Israel and Iran started to falter on Sunday when Israel conducted surprise airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese city of Beirut. Late Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated by firing missiles toward Israel, marking the first direct Iranian missile attack since the April ceasefire began.

The attacks prompted outrage from Trump, who told Channel 12 early Sunday morning that he intended to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “right now” to tell him to not respond to Iran’s retaliation, according to The Times of Israel.

“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate,” Trump said. “Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one. I don’t want to see an additional attack tonight.”

“The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully, Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years. We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now,” he added.

Israel, for its part, did eventually launch retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets very early Monday morning — hours before agreeing with Iran to end direct hostilities.

But Israel has continued its attacks in Lebanon this whole time:

According to the BBC, Iran has threatened to execute even “more severe” retaliatory strikes if Israel continues to attack Lebanon.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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