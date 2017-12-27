Israel Renaming Infrastructure Near Western Wall to Recognize Trump for Jerusalem Embassy Move

In reward for the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the country is planning to name a train station near the Western Wall after President Donald Trump.

The transportation Minister Yisrael Katz approved recommendations from Israel Railways’ steering committee to create a train station near the Jerusalem Jewish Quarter’s Cardo, and decided to name it after the U.S. president, according to Ynet News.

“The Western Wall is the holiest site of the Jewish people,” Katz said, according to the New York Post. “And I have decided to name the train station leading to it after U.S. President Donald Trump, in recognition of his brave and historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”

He went on to explain that extending the train line all the way to the Western Wall is the “most important national project in the Transportation Ministry,” Ynet News reported.

The “Donald John Trump station” will be one of two train stations between Tel Aviv and the western entrance to Jerusalem in the proposed extension of the line, according to the New York Post.

TRENDING: Following UN Vote Against Trump, Pope Francis Used His Christmas Message to Address Israel and Palestine

Katz said the station is also important because it would allow visitors to get to “the beating heart of the Jewish people — the Western Wall and the Temple Mount.”

The project is estimated to cost over $700 million and would take four years to complete, according to a Transportation Ministry spokesman Avner Ovadia.

According to Ynet News, the Western Wall is visited by more than 11 million people annually, making it the most visited site in Israel. When the extended train line begins operation, four trains an hour will travel through the area.

A VIP car will also be available for high-ranking guests to travel directly from the Ben Gurion Airport to the “Trump” station.

In May, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall. During his visit, he read two psalms with Rabbi Shumel Rabinowitzh, according to the New York Post.

Rabinowitz stated that Trump “said that he understands the significance of the Western Wall for the Jewish people and that’s why he decided to visit here during his first trip to Israel. He is certain he will come here again, perhaps many times. He was very moved.”

On Dec. 6, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said that “this is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do. It is something that has to be done.”

As reported by The Western Journal, the United Nations voted on a resolution that declared this recognition by Trump “null and void” last week. 128 member nations supported the resolution and only nine voted against it.

RELATED: Sarah Sanders is Winning Hearts With a Post-Christmas Tribute to Hero Brothers

BREAKING: UN General Assembly votes 128-9 to declare US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital `null and void' — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2017

It is doubtful that the international community will be happy with the proposal to extend the train line to the Western Wall. The New York Post reported that the building of the railroad tunnels to the proposed locations will involve digging in the Old City, one of the holiest sites in Jerusalem.

“There’s no reason why this train won’t be built,” Ovadia said. “We already know how to deal with no less difficult opposition.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.