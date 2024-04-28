Israel May End War in Gaza for New Deal, Even if Hamas Isn't Defeated: Report

Israel is considering a hostage deal with Hamas that could lead to a pause, and eventual end, in military action even if Hamas is not defeated.

A report from Axios, citing two unidentified Israeli officials, said the deal includes a willingness to talk about “restoration of sustainable calm” in Gaza, which it noted would be the first time Israel has been willing to even talk about an end to the war before Hamas is destroyed.

The report said Israel is working with Egypt on drafting the plan that was presented to Hamas.

The proposal includes language that could lead to Palestinians from northern Gaza –who have been driven from their homes by the Israeli offensive that followed murderous Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel — returning to their homes.

“We hope that what we have proposed is enough to bring Hamas into serious negotiations. We hope Hamas sees we are serious about reaching a deal — and we are serious,” one Israeli official said, according to Axios.

“They should understand that it is possible that if the first stage is implemented, it will be possible to advance to the next stages and reach the end of the war.”

Under the proposal, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Hamas would be expected to release 20 hostages in exchange for 500 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the priority for release given to female, sick and elderly hostages, the Journal reported.

A report in the Times of Israel said the number of hostages to be freed would be 35, not 20.

The report quoted what it said was a senior Israeli official who was not named saying talks have been “very good, focused, held in good spirits and progressed in all parameters.”

The official noted that Israel is ready and willing to enter Rafah, the last major city in Gaza it has not touched, if talks fail.

“In the background, there are very serious intentions from Israel to move ahead in Rafah,” the report said.

“This is the last chance before we go into Rafah,” the official said.

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said any deal to bring back hostages should take priority, according to the Times of Israel.

He said although attacking Rafah “is important in the long struggle against Hamas, the return of our hostages — who were abandoned by the government on October 7 — is urgent and of far greater importance.”

“If a responsible outline is reached for the return of the hostages with the backing of the entire security establishment — which does not involve ending the war — and the ministers who led the government on October 7 prevent it, the government will have no right to continue to exist and lead the campaign,” Gantz said, according to the Times of Israel.

The newspaper noted that Gantz made the statement after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took the opposite view — declaring that the deal was a “humiliating surrender to the Nazis on the backs of hundreds of IDF soldiers” who died in Gaza.

“If you decide to fly a white flag and cancel the order to conquer Rafah immediately to complete the mission of destroying Hamas and restore peace for the residents of southern Israel and all of the country’s citizens, and return our abducted brothers and sisters who are held hostage to their homes – then the government you head will have no right of existence,” he said.

