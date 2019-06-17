SECTIONS
World News
Print

Israel Officially Changes a Town’s Name To Honor Trump

×
By Steven Beyer
Published June 17, 2019 at 8:27am
Print

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave President Donald Trump a new honor Sunday when a settlement in the Golan Heights was named Trump Heights.

Netanyahu dedicated the settlement to Trump as a way of saying “thanks” for recognizing the Golan Heights as belonging to Israel.

The ceremony included unveiling a new sign with gold-plated letters reading “Trump Heights” that was surrounded by U.S. and Israeli flags, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the settlement is “absolutely beautiful.”

He also noted it was an “appropriate” birthday present for President Trump, whose birthday was Friday.

TRENDING: Crenshaw Reveals God-Given Miracle That Saved Him from ‘Living in a Nightmare’ After Eye Injury

“I can’t think of a more appropriate and a more beautiful birthday present,” he said.

“Few things are more important to the security of the state of Israel than permanent sovereignty over the Golan Heights. It is simply obvious, it is indisputable and beyond any reasonable debate,” the ambassador added.

He also tweeted about the ceremony, calling it a “great day on the Golan.”

Do you think President Trump deserves such a tribute?

Netanyahu likewise praised Trump during the ceremony, referring to him a “great friend of Israel.”

“The Golan Heights was and will always be an inseparable part of our country and homeland,” Netanyahu added.

President Trump expressed gratitude with a tweet: “Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, a great honor!”

RELATED: Arab League Leader Says There Will Be No Peace Deal in Middle East without Palestinian State

The settlement includes about 10 residents and has been around for three decades, according to the Associated Press. It marks the first time an Israeli settlement has been named after a sitting U.S. president since Harry Truman was so honored in 1949.

Israel is hoping that the newly renamed Ramat Trump [or Trump Heights] will bring a new wave of people to help settle the area.

Israel reclaimed the strategic region in 1967 during the Six-Day War and it was eventually annexed in 1981.

In March, President Trump officially reaffirmed Israel’s claim to the area by signing an executive order that recognized the land as belonging to Israel.

It was this effort that prompted Netanyahu to rename the settlement in Northern Israel after the president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







State Dept. Reports Finding 23 Violations of Security Protocols Related to Hillary Clinton’s Emails
Trump Promises To Deport ‘Millions’ of Illegal Immigrants Beginning Next Week
Fox News Poll Shows Multiple 2020 Democrats Beating Trump, History Says, ‘Be Wary’
Israel Officially Changes a Town’s Name To Honor Trump
Democrats Look To Repeal Justice Department Rule Barring Indictment of Sitting President
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×