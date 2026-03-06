Share
News
An Israeli Air Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the border area with southern Lebanon in northern Israel on March 2, 2026.
An Israeli Air Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the border area with southern Lebanon in northern Israel on March 2, 2026. (Jalaa Marey - AFP / Getty Images)

Israel Says It's 'Transitioning to the Next Phase' of the Iran War

 By Jack Davis  March 6, 2026 at 7:12am
Share

After initial attacks that have devastated Iran’s military infrastructure, Israel plans to ramp up its strikes, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“We are now transitioning to the next phase of the campaign, in which we will intensify strikes against the regime’s foundations and military capabilities,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Thursday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He said that in the first 24 hours of the joint American-Israeli attacks, the Israeli Air Force had “paved the way to Tehran.”

“We have additional surprise moves at our disposal that I do not intend to reveal,” Zamir said.

“Had we waited any longer, Iran would have entered a zone of immunity, and the danger would have increased,” he remarked.

Zamir also said the initial attacks “created air superiority and suppressed the ballistic missile array,” according to The Times of Israel.

He said the United States and Israel are “fighting out of shared interests and values.”

“In synchronized action, we are stripping the regime of its military capabilities and bringing it to strategic isolation and to a point of weakness it has never experienced before,” he added.

U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, said Iranian missile attacks have declined by 90 percent since the opening day of the war and that drone attacks are down 83 percent.

Cooper said that late on Thursday, American B-2 bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs on buried missile launching sites, and that Iran’s missile productions facilities are also being targeted.

Related:
Flashback: 11 Years Ago Marco Rubio Correctly Predicted How Obama's Iran Move Would Backfire

Reuters reported that underground missile storage facilities in Iran will also be subject to attack.

Cooper said the U.S. has attacked at least 30 Iranian ships, including a drone carrier the size of a World War II aircraft carrier, The Times of Israel reported.


Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said there will be no stopping.

“Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation,” Hegseth said. “Our munitions are full up, and our will is ironclad.”

He predicted that the U.S. presence above Tehran was “about to surge dramatically.”

“It’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities,” Hegseth said. “And it’s more bomber pulses more frequently.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dem. Bill in Colorado Would Make It Illegal to Own Images of Guns That Are Too Detailed
Trump Sets Record with New Poll: More Loved By His Own Party Than Any President at This Point
Armed Officers Rushed Onboard Flight Forced to Land with Guns Drawn After 'Security Scare'
Flashback: 11 Years Ago Marco Rubio Correctly Predicted How Obama's Iran Move Would Backfire
'Smarter Than Most of You!': Biden Launches Bizarre Defense of His Stuttering at Jesse Jackson Memorial Service
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation