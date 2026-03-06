Israel Says It's 'Transitioning to the Next Phase' of the Iran War

After initial attacks that have devastated Iran’s military infrastructure, Israel plans to ramp up its strikes, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“We are now transitioning to the next phase of the campaign, in which we will intensify strikes against the regime’s foundations and military capabilities,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Thursday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He said that in the first 24 hours of the joint American-Israeli attacks, the Israeli Air Force had “paved the way to Tehran.”

The underground bunker of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was destroyed by the Israeli Air Force this morning, the military says. Some 50 IAF fighter jets dropped around 100 bombs on the site, which the IDF says was located under Iran’s “leadership complex” in… pic.twitter.com/lGTR2l0SYJ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 6, 2026

“We have additional surprise moves at our disposal that I do not intend to reveal,” Zamir said.

“Had we waited any longer, Iran would have entered a zone of immunity, and the danger would have increased,” he remarked.

Zamir also said the initial attacks “created air superiority and suppressed the ballistic missile array,” according to The Times of Israel.

He said the United States and Israel are “fighting out of shared interests and values.”

“In synchronized action, we are stripping the regime of its military capabilities and bringing it to strategic isolation and to a point of weakness it has never experienced before,” he added.

U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, said Iranian missile attacks have declined by 90 percent since the opening day of the war and that drone attacks are down 83 percent.

Cooper said that late on Thursday, American B-2 bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs on buried missile launching sites, and that Iran’s missile productions facilities are also being targeted.

Reuters reported that underground missile storage facilities in Iran will also be subject to attack.

Cooper said the U.S. has attacked at least 30 Iranian ships, including a drone carrier the size of a World War II aircraft carrier, The Times of Israel reported.

U.S. forces aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026



Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said there will be no stopping.

“Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation,” Hegseth said. “Our munitions are full up, and our will is ironclad.”

He predicted that the U.S. presence above Tehran was “about to surge dramatically.”

“It’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities,” Hegseth said. “And it’s more bomber pulses more frequently.”

