On a day when hundreds of rocket attacks struck Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces struck back with a vengeance in Gaza, killing a leader of the missile attacks.

Terrorist Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir was killed Tuesday in an airstrike as his unit was preparing to send an anti-tank missile into Israel, according to Israel National News.

Around 80 fighter jets destroyed about 150 rocket launchers in Gaza, destroying between 50 and 70 launching pits used to fire rockets into Israel.

IDF releases a video of wide-scale strikes in Gaza throughout the day pic.twitter.com/rKoUHw0D74 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 11, 2021

On Tuesday, Hamas proclaimed it had launched 130 rockets into central Israel.

The attacks have resulted in at least four Israeli deaths from rocket fire since the unprecedented Hamas barrage began on Monday. At least 90 Israelis have been wounded in the attacks, which on Tuesday included attacks on Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

Hamas claims that Israeli retaliatory strikes have killed 32 people and injured 220 more.

Violence continued to flare throughout the day on Tuesday.

CCTV footage of an IDF strike in northern Gaza a short while ago pic.twitter.com/fYN6wo5Mx2 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 11, 2021

Hamas declared victory.

“We have achieved victory in the battle for Jerusalem, the defense of Jerusalem,” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said, according to the Times of Israel, later adding, “Jerusalem is the axis of conflict.”

“What is taking place right now is an honor for our people, our nation,” Haniyeh said. “There is a new balance of power right now.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said terrorists attacking Israeli civilians will “pay a dear price.”

“Their blood is on their own hands,” Netanyahu said, according to the Times.

“We stand united in the face of a vile enemy. We all mourn the dead and pray for the wounded and stand behind the IDF forces.”

Foreshadowing Israel’s next steps, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel has “a great many targets in the pipeline” it can strike in Gaza.

The Times reported rioting swept the city of Lod in central Israel, a mixed community of Jews and Arabs, as its mayor said the situation has spiraled out of control.

“This is Kristallnacht in Lod,” Mayor Yair Revivo said, referring to anti-Jewish activities by the Nazis in 1938.

“I have called on the prime minister to declare a state of emergency in Lod. To call in the IDF. To impose a curfew. To restore quiet … There is a failure of governance … This is a giant incident — an Intifada of Arab Israelis. All the work we have done here for years [on coexistence] has gone down the drain,” he said.

“All of Israel should know, this is a complete loss of control … This is unthinkable. Synagogues are being burned. Hundreds of cars set alight. Hundreds of Arab thugs are roaming the streets … Civil war has erupted in Lod,” Revivo added.

The Orthodox-nationalist community here has guns. I’m imploring them to go back home but they understandably want to protect their homes. Petrol bombs are being thrown into [Jewish] homes. The situation is incendiary.”

